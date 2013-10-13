FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UCLA 37, California 10
October 13, 2013 / 6:08 AM / 4 years ago

UCLA 37, California 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTED SCORE LINE.)

No. 13 UCLA 37, California 10: Brett Hundley threw for a career-high 410 yards and three touchdowns as the Bruins routed the Golden Bears in their Pac-12 home opener.

Hundley completed 31-of-41 passes without an interception for UCLA (5-0, 2-0), which avenged last season’s 43-17 loss to California (1-5, 0-3). The Bruins led 17-0 early in the second quarter when Paul Perkins capped an 11-play, 77-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Jared Goff, who threw for a school-record 504 yards against Washington State last week, was 26-of-43 for 215 yards and one interception against UCLA. Daniel Lasco had six carries for 39 yards and scored on a 6-yard run with 2:35 left in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 17-10.

The Bruins answered when Hundley connected with a wide-open Thomas Duarte for a 27-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left before the half, and the Bruins held California scoreless after intermission. The Golden Bears lost their fourth straight while going 4-for-17 on third-down conversions.

Ka‘imi Fairbairn kicked two of his three field goals in the third quarter to extend UCLA’s lead to 30-10, and Hundley threw a 22-yard TD pass to Shaquelle Evans with 4:41 left to play to cap the scoring. Devin Fuller had six receptions on 98 yards and a score for the Bruins, who are primed to move into the top 10 of the national rankings for the first time since 2005.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California fell to 0-5 against FBS opponents. … UCLA has outscored its opponents 71-0 in the third quarter this season. … Perkins had 36 yards on 14 carries in place of Jordon James, who missed the game with an ankle injury. The Bruins were held to a season-low 78 rushing yards.

