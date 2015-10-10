Preview: California at Utah

The Pac-12’s two remaining unbeaten teams meet Saturday as seventh-ranked Utah hosts No. 22 California, which is seeking its first 6-0 start since 1950. Utes defensive end Hunter Dimick missed the last two games due to a knee injury but is fully healthy following last week’s bye and will be critical to Utah’s hopes of slowing down California quarterback Jared Goff, who leads the Pac-12 in touchdown passes (15) and passing yards (1,630).

Utah surged up the national rankings after its 62-20 rout over Oregon on Sept. 26, when the Utes scored 42 unanswered points and quarterback Travis Wilson accounted for 337 total yards and five touchdowns. They’ll aim for another complete performance against California, which was 1-11 two years ago but has completed its turnaround behind a much improved defensive unit that has nearly caught up to the team’s always explosive offense. Saturday’s contest could be determined by which team takes care of the football. The Golden Bears have 18 takeaways in five games after recording 17 all of last season, while Utah leads the Pac-12 in turnover margin at 1.75 per game.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Utah -7

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12): The Golden Bears are hoping to avoid a repeat of last season, when they opened with a 4-1 mark before failing to reach a bowl game after losing six of their final seven games. Goff has two dynamic wide receivers in Kenny Lawler (eight touchdowns) and Bryce Treggs, but the team will need running backs Daniel Lasco, Khalfani Muhammad and Vic Enwere to provide balance against a stout Utah front line. The defense forced four turnovers and recorded seven sacks in last week’s 34-28 win over Washington State, including one by safety Stefan McClure, who became the second straight California player to be named Pac-12 defensive player of the week.

ABOUT UTAH (4-0, 1-0): Devontae Booker averages 111 rushing yards and Wilson has rushed for 200 yards on 23 carries for the Utes, who have allowed one sack through four games. In addition to their strong running game, the Utes boast an impressive special teams unit led by All-American punter Tom Hackett, who has seen just three of his 15 kicks returned. The defense receives an immediate boost from Dimick, who had 10.5 sacks last season, but the Utes will need a stellar effort from safeties Tevin Carter and Marcus Williams (three interceptions) to help limit the Golden Bears’ aerial attack.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah has won three of the last four meetings in the series.

2. California is looking to win three straight road games for the first time since 2009.

3. Utah is hosting ESPN’s College GameDay show for the third time since 2004.

PREDICTION: Utah 37, California 27