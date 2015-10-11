Utah holds off Cal to stay unbeaten

SALT LAKE CITY -- And then there was one.

No. 5 Utah is the last undefeated team left standing in the Pac-12 after a 30-24 victory over No. 23 California on Saturday night.

The most anticipated matchup in college football this weekend lived up to the hype.

Utah (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) hung on for the victory when defensive back Boobie Hobbs broke up a pass by California quarterback Jared Goff on fourth-and-5 in the final seconds.

“Prior to the play, I was on the sidelines, trying to get my team up,” Hobbs said. “I told them, no matter what, we are a team, and if the last play comes down to me, I‘m going to get a pick-six. But I played it safe and batted it down.”

Goff said, “We had a good play call on that last play and thought we had what we liked and again they just made a good play.”

Utah running back Devontae Booker didn’t let the pregame hype distract him. He was the star on homecoming night, leading the way with 267 all-purpose yards, including a season-high 222 rushing yards, two touchdowns and a fumble.

“I really don’t like to talk about how big a game is and everything,” he said. “I just want to go out there and play.”

Utah quarterback Travis Wilson finished with 170 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

In what Goff called “the worst game of his life,” he threw a career-high five interceptions but completed 25 of 47 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

“We will look at the tape and talk to him a little bit and see just struggled a bit tonight,” Cal coach Sonny Dykes said. “I think we all wanted to win really badly, especially Jared. Sometimes when you want to win really badly you might try and do a little too much.”

Utes cornerback Dominique Hatfield picked off two of Goff’s passes. Free safety Marcus Williams added an interception and a fumble recovery. In all, Utah’s defense had six takeaways.

“We pictured this to be a battle and Cal did a great job, but all credit goes to our defense because they played lights out,” Wilson said. “They kept getting turnovers for us.”

In a back-and-forth battle, Cal (5-1, 2-1) cut the deficit to 27-24 with 2:03 remaining in the third quarter when Booker’s fumble led to a 4-yard touchdown run by Golden Bears running back Tre Watson.

Utah’s Andy Phillips kicked a 39-yard field goal with 12:07 left in the game to complete the scoring. The defense did the rest for the Utes.

The two teams combined for seven turnovers in the first half. Utah’s defense forced two interceptions and a fumble in the first quarter.

After Goff threw an interception on the opening drive, he connected with wide receiver Trevor Davis on a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Utah responded when Booker burst through a pile of Cal defenders for a 40-yard touchdown, his longest scoring run of the season. He came back with a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Wilson threw two interceptions in the second quarter but redeemed himself with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Cory Butler-Byrd.

Butler-Byrd played on both sides of the ball for Utah. On defense, he had his first career pass breakup and two tackles at cornerback.

NOTES: Utah picked off five passes, marking the first time a Cal opponent had five since Arizona State did in Tempe in 1998..... This is Utah’s first 5-0 start since winning the first eight in 2010 ... Senior running back Booker’s 222 rushing yards is the ninth-highest single-game total in school history...A win would have given Cal its best start since 1950. ... The 47,798 in attendance make it the second largest crowd in Rice-Eccles Stadium history. ... Utah puts its undefeated record on the line next week against visiting USC. Cal gets a week off before facing UCLA.