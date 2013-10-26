Preview: California at Washington

Washington may not have the services of quarterback Keith Price as it tries to snap a three-game skid when it hosts California in a Pac-12 Conference game on Saturday. Price missed practice early in the week after aggravating a thumb injury in last week’s loss to Arizona State. “We’re hopeful Keith can go and is healthy enough to go, but that decision has yet to be made,” Washington coach Steve Sarkisian said.

California has issues of its own at quarterback as the Golden Bears benched starter Jared Goff in last week’s embarrassing loss to Oregon State. The freshman threw three interceptions, bringing his season total to seven and prompting coach Sonny Dykes to hold a tryout during the week for the starting job. In the midst of a woeful season, Cal has lost five straight games by an average of 27.6 points.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Washington -24.5

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (1-6, 0-4 Pac-12): While Goff has certainly struggled under center, the solution is no simple matter. Goff’s backup is another freshman, Zach Kline, who orchestrated two touchdown drives near the end of last week’s blowout. Cal can’t expect much help on the defensive side of the ball, as the Bears are ranked last in the nation defending the pass and in the bottom three in total defense.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-3, 1-3): While the Huskies were dreadful in last week’s loss to Arizona State, they played well in a 31-28 setback against No. 8 Stanford and were respectable in a 45-24 loss to second-ranked Oregon. Price, a senior, is nearing 8,000 yards for his career while throwing 68 touchdowns against 28 interceptions. If he can’t go, dual threat Cyler Miles is the only other player to take a snap this year, going 5-for-8 for 97 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Longtime Washington coach Don James died on Sunday at the age of 80. James coached for 18 years and helped transform Washington into a national power.

2. Cal is allowing 44.4 ppg.

3. The Golden Bears haven’t won in Seattle since 2005.

PREDICTION: Washington 45, California 24