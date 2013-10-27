(Updated: CORRECTS “it‘s” to “their” in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Washington 41, California 17: Bishop Sankey rushed for a career-high 241 yards and scored twice and the Huskies used numerous big plays to knock off the visiting Bears in a Pac-12 game.

Keith Price, questionable after missing practice during the week due to a thumb injury, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as Washington (5-3, 2-3 Pac-12) snapped a three-game slide. Price finished 20-for-32 for 376 yards with much of it going to Jaydon Mickens, who caught six passes for 180 yards including scoring passes of 68 and 47 yards.

Freshman Jared Goff, who was benched during last week’s blowout loss to Oregon State, was 32-for-54 for 336 yards but Cal (1-7, 0-5) lost its sixth straight game. Chris Harper led the Bears receivers with six catches for 98 yards and caught Goff’s lone touchdown pass from 5 yards out.

The Huskies took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, getting a 3-yard scoring run from Sankey and seven plays of more than 20 yards before the break. Sankey had 188 yards at the half, including a back-breaking 59-yard scoring run with 1:08 to play that extended the Huskies’ lead to 24-7.

Washington rolled it up in the second half, finishing with 642 total yards of offense including a 1-yard scoring run by Price, his second rushing TD of the season. Cal got a late scoring run of 73 yards by Khalfani Muhammad.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sankey has 12 rushing touchdowns this season. ...Both teams wore decals on their helmets honoring the passing of legendary coach Don James, who guided the Huskies for 18 years and won four Rose Bowls. ...The Bears have surrendered at least 30 points in every game this season and lost its past five games by at least 22 points.