California 30, Washington 24

Junior quarterback Jared Goff had another big game and California held on for a 30-24 victory over Washington in a Pac-12 Conference opener on Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.

Goff completed 24-of-40 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns for the unbeaten Golden Bears (4-0, 1-0 in the Pac-12).

Sophomore running back Vic Enwere of Cal carried 23 times for 84 yards and one touchdown in place of injured starter Daniel Lasco.

Freshman quarterback Jake Browning completed 17-of-28 passes for 152 yards with two interceptions for the Huskies (2-2, 0-1). Junior running back Dwayne Washington rushed for 109 yards.

Washington’s 14-yard touchdown run put the Huskies ahead, 7-3, with 1:37 remaining in the opening quarter, but Cal controlled the second quarter.

The Bears scored 17 unanswered points to take a 20-7 lead into the break.

Enwere scored on a 12-yard run, Matt Anderson kicked a 41-yard field goal and Goff threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Bryce Treggs.

Cal extended its lead to 27-7 early in the third on Goff’s eight-yard scoring pass to Kenny Lawler, but Washington battled back. The Huskies scored on a two-yard run by Chico Clatcher and a 70-yard fumble return by Sidney Jones with 2:35 to play in the third.

The Bears went up 30-21 on a 37-yard field goal by Anderson with 5:39 remaining. The Huskies narrowed the gap on a 36-yard field goal by Cameron Van Winkle with 4:02 to go.

Washington had a chance to win the game in the final minutes, but Damariay Drew intercepted Browning’s last pass with 2:04 remaining.