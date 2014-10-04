Preview: California at Washington State

Points should be plentiful when Washington State’s Connor Halliday and the nation’s top-ranked passing offense host equally potent California in a Pac-12 game Saturday night. Halliday threw 20 touchdown passes in his first five contests for the Cougars, who came from behind to win at Utah last week. Washington State snapped an eight-game skid in the series last season by walloping Cal 44-22 on the road.

The Golden Bears are passing fancy themselves, ranking eighth in the NCAA in yards through the air. Jared Goff has 17 scoring passes for Cal, which nearly upset Arizona a couple weeks ago before a Hail Mary did it in. The Bears, however, are ranked last in the conference in scoring defense, allowing more than 50 points per game but rallied from a 21-7 hole last week to defeat Colorado 59-56 in a double-overtime thriller.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Washington State -3

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (3-1, 1-1 Pac-12): Goff threw seven touchdown passes against Colorado, vaulting the Bears to fifth in the nation in scoring at 47.5 points per game. Kenny Lawler leads the receiving corps with 13 catches and five TDs but five others have caught at least nine balls. The defense, however, has been a mess as Cal ranks last in the conference in points and yards allowed.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (2-3, 1-1): A one-dimensional offense, the Cougars have thrown the ball 301 times - 50 more than any other team in the country. With the onus of directing the aerial attack squarely on his shoulders, Halliday has been picked off seven times on the season. Defensively, Washington State has allowed 30.7 points per game but made two big stops late in last week’s 28-27 road victory.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Golden Bears lead the all-time series 44-26-5.

2. Washington State ranks 122nd out of 125 FBS teams in rushing offense.

3. Halliday threw for 521 yards against the Bears last season.

PREDICTION: California 40, Washington State 37