Oklahoma State 32, Central Arkansas 8

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State’s slow-starting ways continued Saturday night, but the Cowboys pulled away for the second straight week, this time rolling past Central Arkansas 32-8.

Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for a career-high 401 yards, with two touchdowns.

In its opener, Oklahoma State trailed early in the second half before rallying to beat Central Michigan 24-13 on the road.

Central Arkansas needed trickery to score its only touchdown -- on a reverse flea flicker that resulted in a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Taylor Reed to Desmond Smith in the third quarter.

Otherwise, the Cowboys’ defense was dominant, holding Central Arkansas to 220 yards (3.4 per play) and 12 first downs.

Oklahoma State scored all of its first-half points in the opening quarter on 31-yard field goal by Ben Grogan and a 21-yard run by Chris Carson. Rudolph hit on his first of two scoring passes to senior wide receiver David Glidden on the Cowboys’ first possession of the third quarter -- a 67-yard touchdown connection.

After the Reed-to-Smith touchdown and a two-point conversion pulled the Bears closer at 17-8, Oklahoma State took over.

After another field goal, Rudolph found Glidden again for a touchdown, this one from 31 yards out. Glidden recorded 104 receiving yards. Backup quarterback J.W. Walsh added a 6-yard scoring toss to senior fullback Jeremy Seaton.

Aside from the scoring play, Central Arkansas rarely threatened, with no drives reaching the red zone. The Bears punted 10 times.