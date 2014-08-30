Preview: Central Arkansas at Texas Tech

Texas Tech and its high-powered offense will try to pick up where it left off last season on Saturday when the Red Raiders host Central Arkansas in the season opener for both teams. Texas Tech ended last season with an impressive 37-23 victory against Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl, ending a five-game losing streak after the Red Raiders started the season 7-0 and moved as high as No. 9 in the polls. Texas Tech finished second in the nation in passing last season and eighth in total offense and returns eight starters on offense, led by quarterback Davis Webb.

Texas Tech had to replace six starters on defense and freshman cornerback Tevin Madison figures to get tested early as the only first-year player listed on the starting depth chart. Central Arkansas returns 19 starters, including 17 seniors, but will be debuting a new head coach in Steve Campbell, who went 88-22 in 10 seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Campbell replaces Clint Conque, who left after 14 seasons to take over at Stephen F. Austin.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FOX Sports. LINE: Off.

ABOUT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (2013: 7-5): Ryan Howard is back at quarterback after taking over as the full-time starter last season following a season-ending broken ankle to Wynrick Smothers in the sixth game. Howard finished with 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions while completing 61.5 percent of his throws. Dezmin Lewis should be his prime target after leading the Bears with 50 catches and seven touchdown receptions as a junior last season.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (2013: 8-5): The Red Raiders return four of five starters along the offensive line and the group will be anchored by All-Big 12 left tackle Le’Raven Clark, who was rumored to be returning to right guard but will continue to cover Webb’s blind spot in the season opener. Clark, the only preseason All-Big 12 pick for Texas Tech, started every game at right guard two years ago. Also returning is Reshod Fortenberry, who started every game at right tackle, and Jared Kaster, who did the same at center.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas Tech is unranked to start the season for the sixth consecutive seasons.

2. The Red Raiders have just one losing season in the last 19 years, the fewest in that span of any FBS teams in the state of Texas.

3. Kenny Williams, who led Texas Tech in rushing last season, has moved to the defensive side of the ball at outside linebacker.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 45, Central Arkansas 14.