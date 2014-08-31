Texas Tech 42, Central Arkansas 35: Davis Webb bounced back from two first-half interceptions and threw for 452 yards and four touchdowns to lead host Red Raiders over the Bears in the season opener.

Bradley Marquez was the top target for Webb, hauling in 11 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. DeAndre Washington rushed for 104 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown to pace the ground attack for Texas Tech, which trailed by nine midway through the second quarter.

The Bears rushed for 178 yards led by Willie Matthews with 96 yards on 21 carries and one of three rushing touchdowns for Central Arkansas. Taylor Reed was 19-for-33 for 140 yards before he was replaced late in the game by Ryan Howard, who threw the only touchdown pass for the Bears.

Central Arkansas moved out to a 16-7 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Matthews with 10:38 left in the first half, a play that preceded a 38-yard interception return by Artez Williams. The Red Raiders responded with three consecutive touchdowns to move ahead 28-16, but a field goal and safety pulled the Bears back within seven with 6:20 left in the third quarter.

After a pair of defensive stops, Webb found Marquez for a 70-yard touchdown and the lead was extended back to 35-21 with just under 13 minutes left in the game. That proved big after the Bears twice cut the deficit back to seven before the Red Raiders were able to run out the clock.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jakeem Grant, the leading returning receiver for Texas Tech this season, left in the third quarter with leg cramps but returned in the fourth quarter, while nose tackle Rika Levi was knocked from the game with a first-half knee injury. … Webb completed passes to 11 different receivers and finished 39-for-52. … The Red Raiders finished with 15 penalties for 114 yards.