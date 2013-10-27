FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Central Florida 62, Connecticut 17
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 27, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Central Florida 62, Connecticut 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Corrected Holman’s passing stats and one spelling mistake in notebook.)

No. 25 Central Florida 62, Connecticut 17: Blake Bortles completed 20-of-24 passes for 286 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as the host Knights annihilated the Huskies.

Bortles, Rannell Hall and Storm Johnson all scored rushing touchdowns for Central Florida (6-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference), which totaled 527 yards. J.J. Worton added six receptions for a career-high 119 yards and a touchdown, while Jeff Godfrey caught three scores, two from Bortles.

Freshman Tim Boyle managed just 7-of-21 completions for 47 yards and two interceptions for Connecticut (0-7, 0-3) before being replaced by classmate Casey Cochran midway through the third quarter. Cochran was 7-for-11 for 95 yards and a score, while Lyle McCombs paced the Huskies with 14 carries for 88 yards and a score.

Johnson and Bortles logged 10-yard scores early in the first quarter before hooking up on a 7-yard connection to push the Knights’ lead to 21-3 with 13 seconds left in the frame. After McCombs scored from 9 yards out with 12:03 left in the first half, Shawn Moffitt made a 50-yarder and Hall scored from 17 yards to make it 31-10.

Bortles then hit Godfrey on 10- and 9-yard scoring strikes in the final 1:29 of the half to make it 45-10 at halftime. Bortles found Worton for a 61-yard score three minutes into the fourth quarter before ultimately giving way to freshman Justin Holman.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Holman finished 6-of-11 for 65 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to Godfrey that finished the scoring with 2:50 left. ... Connecticut WR Brian Lemelle caught three balls for a team-high 81 yards. ... Central Florida’s 62 points are the most it has scored since its 62-0 season-opening win against Charleston Southern in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.