(Updated: Corrected Holman’s passing stats and one spelling mistake in notebook.)

No. 25 Central Florida 62, Connecticut 17: Blake Bortles completed 20-of-24 passes for 286 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as the host Knights annihilated the Huskies.

Bortles, Rannell Hall and Storm Johnson all scored rushing touchdowns for Central Florida (6-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference), which totaled 527 yards. J.J. Worton added six receptions for a career-high 119 yards and a touchdown, while Jeff Godfrey caught three scores, two from Bortles.

Freshman Tim Boyle managed just 7-of-21 completions for 47 yards and two interceptions for Connecticut (0-7, 0-3) before being replaced by classmate Casey Cochran midway through the third quarter. Cochran was 7-for-11 for 95 yards and a score, while Lyle McCombs paced the Huskies with 14 carries for 88 yards and a score.

Johnson and Bortles logged 10-yard scores early in the first quarter before hooking up on a 7-yard connection to push the Knights’ lead to 21-3 with 13 seconds left in the frame. After McCombs scored from 9 yards out with 12:03 left in the first half, Shawn Moffitt made a 50-yarder and Hall scored from 17 yards to make it 31-10.

Bortles then hit Godfrey on 10- and 9-yard scoring strikes in the final 1:29 of the half to make it 45-10 at halftime. Bortles found Worton for a 61-yard score three minutes into the fourth quarter before ultimately giving way to freshman Justin Holman.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Holman finished 6-of-11 for 65 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to Godfrey that finished the scoring with 2:50 left. ... Connecticut WR Brian Lemelle caught three balls for a team-high 81 yards. ... Central Florida’s 62 points are the most it has scored since its 62-0 season-opening win against Charleston Southern in 2011.