Connecticut 37, Central Florida 29: Noel Thomas scored two touchdowns and Andrew Adams tied the school record with three interceptions as the Huskies snapped the visiting Knights’ long conference winning streak during a dreary Homecoming weekend. Wide receiver DeShon Foxx ran for 102 yards out of the wildcat, including a 68-yard touchdown for Connecticut (2-6, 1-4 AAC), which snapped a five-game losing streak and posted its first FBS win this season. Chandler Whitmer was 13-of-25 for 142 yards and two TDs as the Huskies scored a season high in points after entering the contest second-to-last in FBS in points per game (14.0).

Justin Holman was 22-of-42 for 284 yards with a career-high four interceptions for Central Florida (5-3, 3-1 AAC), which had won its first 11 conference games since the league’s inception in 2013. William Stanback carried 28 times for a career-high 141 yards and a pair of TDs for the Knights, who beat Connecticut 62-17 last season in the first meeting between the schools.

Trailing 21-17 midway through the third quarter, UConn drove 79 yards, capped by Ron Johnson’s 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal. Jefferson Ashiru then came up with his first career interception and Whitmer threw a 22-yard TD pass to Thomas, who broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and pranced down the right sideline for a 31-21 lead with 1:21 left in the third quarter.

Johnson capped a 54-yard drive with a 2-yard plunge to push the edge to 16 before Holman threw a 16-yard TD to Breshad Perriman with 5:07 left, and UCF cut the edge to 37-29 after the two-point conversion. The Knights got the ball back at their own 45 with 2 1/2 minutes left after a short punt, but an offensive pass interference penalty after a 20-yard-plus gain stopped their last chance.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UConn started the game with five straight three-and-outs and UCF had a 109-14 edge in total yards in taking a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. … Connecticut led at the half for just the second time this season (17-14). … UCF entered yielding just 13 points per game in conference outings.