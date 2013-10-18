Preview: Central Florida at Louisville

Louisville didn’t silence the critics of its schedule with a difficult home win in its most recent performance, but will attempt to remain among the 14 unbeaten teams in FBS on Friday when it hosts Central Florida. The sixth-ranked Cardinals are coming off a 24-10 victory against Rutgers, one of the two teams they have faced with a winning record. Louisville’s opponents have combined to go 13-23, while none of the six remaining teams left on the schedule are ranked in the Top 25.

Cardinals quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had an off-day by his lofty standards last Thursday, committing two turnovers while leading the offense to its lowest point total of the season. He may not catch much of a break against the Knights, who allow 16.6 points per game – good for the second-best mark in the American Athletic Conference. Central Florida has its own prolific signal-caller in Blake Bortles, who ranks second in the conference behind Bridgewater in passing efficiency (160.4).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Louisville -12

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (4-1, 1-0 AAC): While they only have one win against a ranked team in school history, the Knights have established themselves as a quality foe (34-31 win at Penn State, 28-25 home loss against South Carolina). Although Central Florida ranks fourth in the conference in passing offense, wide receivers Breshad Perriman (fourth) and Rannell Hall (eighth) are among the top 10 in receiving yards. Perriman and Hall have combined for five of the team’s six 100-yard receiving efforts, the school’s most since 2006.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (6-0, 2-0): With the Cardinals’ vaunted offense unable to score at least 30 points for the first time this season, the defense collected four interceptions (most in a game since 2000), eight sacks and held Rutgers to 12 yards rushing. Louisville has allowed 12 yards rushing or fewer two times over the last three games and a total of 63 yards on the ground over that same stretch. The Cardinals are yielding an FBS-low 7.3 points and 229.5 total yards per game, good for second in FBS.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Knights (tied for sixth, plus-1.4) and Cardinals (tied for eighth, plus-1.33) each rank in the top 10 in the FBS in turnover margin.

2. Central Florida won its first three road contests for the first time in school history.

3. Louisville WRs DeVante Parker (shoulder) – the team’s top receiver who missed the Rutgers game – and Kai De La Cruz (groin) will be game-time decisions.

PREDICTION: Louisville 23, Central Florida 17