Preview: Central Florida at Memphis

Central Florida opens play in the American Athletic Conference looking to pick up where it left off with an old conference foe, as it visits Memphis on Saturday. The Knights and Tigers squared off eight times as members of Conference USA, with Central Florida winning each matchup. Memphis enters the game well-rested, fresh off a bye that followed its first win of the season, 31-7 over Arkansas State, while the Knights hope to shake off the sting of their first loss, a 28-25 heartbreaker to then-No.13 South Carolina.

A fast start this season has Central Florida on the national radar, with the Knights nearing a top-25 ranking. Quarterback Blake Bortles has the Central Florida offense ripping off big chunks of yards frequently, ranking fourth in the nation with 11.1 yards per pass attempt. The Memphis defense, which leads the conference with 13 sacks, will look to get after Bortles behind junior lineman Martin Ifedi (5.5 sacks).

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Central Florida -10.5.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (3-1): The Knights looked as though they were headed for something special against the Gamecocks last week, leading 10-0 at halftime before 28 unanswered South Carolina points. Bortles threw for a career-high 358 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Rannell Hall had a career day as his primary target, hauling in eight catches for 142 yards, including both touchdowns. Junior running back Storm Johnson leads the AAC with eight touchdowns on the year, tied for third in the nation.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (1-2): The Tigers put consecutive losses to open the season behind them with the win over the Red Wolves. Led by senior running back Brandon Hayes (78 yards per game) and freshman back Marquis Warford (76), Memphis has averaged 199.3 rushing yards while allowing only 102.3 on the ground. Quarterback Paxton Lynch, a redshirt freshman, has completed 65 percent of his passes.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Central Florida has scored 32 points or more in each of the last four games against Memphis.

2. The Tigers average a conference-worst 17.3 points.

3. The Knights’ receivers rank 12th in the nation, averaging 15.3 yards per reception.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 37, Memphis 17