Central Florida 24, Memphis 17: Drico Johnson scooped a fumble on a kick return and carried it 12 yards for the winning touchdown with 1:56 to play as the Knights notched an ugly win over the host Tigers in American Athletic Conference play.

Storm Johnson carried the ball 16 times for 86 yards for Central Florida and freshman running back William Stanback, who forced the fumble on special teams that led to the game-winning score, ran one in from a yard out in the second quarter. Quarterback Blake Bortles struggled for the Knights (4-1, 1-0), completing 17-of-36 passes for 160 yards with Breshad Perriman having seven grabs for 107 yards.

Paxton Lynch threw for 279 yards for Memphis, connecting with 10 different receivers on 20-of-38 passing. Brandon Hayes and Sam Craft each rushed for a score, while Hayes carried the majority of the rushing load with 73 yards on 12 carries for the Tigers (1-3, 0-1).

Storm Johnson fumbled as he crossed the goal line but lineman Chris Martin recovered in the end zone for a Central Florida touchdown to tie the game at 17-17 with 2:05 to play. On the ensuing kickoff, Stanback leveled Marquis Worford, knocking the ball loose and setting up Drico Johnson’s improbable scoop-and-score.

Memphis didn’t roll over with Lynch and Hayes moving the offense down the field in an effort to tie the game. With 42 seconds to play, Hayes took a pitch from Lynch, rolled out to the right and attempted to hit Tevin Jones in the end zone but was intercepted by Terrence Plummer - his second pick of the game - to seal the win for the Knights.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Knights scored fewer than 32 points for the first time in their last five games against Memphis. ... Jones finished with 63 yards on four receptions for the Tigers, while Joe Craig grabbed five balls for 61 yards. ... Central Florida improved to 9-1 all-time against Memphis.