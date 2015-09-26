South Carolina 31, Central Florida 14

Junior receiver Pharoh Cooper accounted for two touchdowns and true freshman quarterback Lorenzo Nunez threw the first two touchdown passes of his career on Saturday as South Carolina recorded a 31-14 victory over Central Florida at Columbia, S.C.

Junior kicker Elliott Fry kicked three field goals and junior linebacker T.J. Holloman had two interceptions as the Gamecocks (2-2) overcame a slow start.

Nunez passed for 184 yards and rushed for 123 yards in his first career start.

True freshman quarterback Bo Schneider passed for 189 yards and one touchdown and but has two passes intercepted for the Golden Knights (0-4).

Related Coverage Preview: UCF at South Carolina

Central Florida had only 230 total yards, while playing without injured starting quarterback Justin Holman (hand) for the second straight game.

The Gamecocks trailed, 14-8, at the half but went ahead for good on Cooper’s dazzling 29-yard run in the third quarter.

The play began with Nunez throwing a backward pass to Cooper, who wanted to throw but eventually tucked the ball and ran upfield and meandered to the left before taking advantage of a downfield block by Nunez en route to the score with 7:41 left in the third quarter.

South Carolina built on the momentum and Nunez threw two third-quarter touchdown passes -- a 13-yarder to redshirt freshman tight end Jacob August and a 35-yarder to Cooper.

Fry added a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina had a 5-0 lead on Fry’s 52-yard field goal and a safety, on which Central Florida true freshman running back Taj MCGowan was tackled in the end zone.

A short time later, Cooper muffed a punt at the one-yard line and senior T.J. Mutcherson recovered for the Knights. Junior quarterback Nick Patti ran it in on the next play to give Central Florida the lead.

The Knights increased their lead to 14-5 when Schneider teamed up with redshirt freshman receiver Tre‘Quan Smith on a 30-yard scoring pass with 5:23 left in the half.

Fry added a 27-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining in the half to pull the Gamecocks to within six points.