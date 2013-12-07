Preview: Central Florida at Southern Methodist

With the American Athletic Conference title already locked up, Central Florida looks to finish the season unbeaten on the road for the first time in school history when it visits Southern Methodist on Saturday. The Knights earned the BCS berth awarded to the AAC champion when No. 16 Louisville defeated Cincinnati 31-24 in overtime on Thursday, but quarterback Blake Bortles told the Orlando Sentinel nothing has changed for his team in terms of focus. “Our goal is to go undefeated in this conference and win this conference championship.”

SMU has plenty riding on the game as well as the Mustangs can become bowl eligible in their final game of the year for the second consecutive season. They’ll have to shake off the sting of a 34-0 blanking at the hands of Houston last time out, however, and might have to do so without quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who is questionable with a knee sprain. Freshman Neal Burcham started in Gilbert’s place against the Cougars and threw three interceptions as the offense never was able to hit its stride.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPN. LINE: N/A

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (10-1, 7-0 AAC): Storm Johnson leads the conference in rushing yards with 978 and the Knights’ 157.1 yards per game on the ground ranks second among AAC teams, trailing only Cincinnati. Bortles’ 167.3 passer rating has him in elite company, ranked seventh in the nation and his 276.2 passing yards per game falls behind only Gilbert and Louisville’s Teddy Bridgewater in the conference. Central Florida’s offense ranks 30th in the nation, averaging 34.6 points.

ABOUT SMU (5-6, 4-3): Coach June Jones said Thursday that though Gilbert didn’t practice, he had not yet ruled him out, putting his chances of playing at 40 percent. “He’s just been working with his knee and throwing on his own,” Jones told the Dallas Morning News. “If this were the National Football League, he’d be playing. But it’s not and we have to think more about his safety.” Burcham has taken first team snaps all week and while the Mustangs have proven they can score in bunches with Gilbert under center, last week’s goose egg against Houston is a concern as is SMU’s conference-worst 34.8 points per game allowed.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Central Florida is 4-1 all-time against SMU and 1-1 in Dallas.

2. SMU WRs Jeremy Johnson and Darius Joseph rank third and fourth in the nation in catches per game, averaging 9.8 and 8.8 receptions respectively.

3. The Knights, 5-0 away from home, have never finished a season undefeated on the road.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 31, SMU 23