No. 17 Central Florida 17, Southern Methodist 13: Quarterback Blake Bortles ran for two touchdowns as the visiting Knights overcame a slow start to complete a flawless conference record by knocking off the Mustangs.

Bortles threw for 242 yards on 24-of-35 passing for Central Florida (11-1, 8-0 American Athletic Conference), which entered play having already secured a BCS berth by way of No. 16 Louisville’s victory over Cincinnati on Thursday. The Knights were held to 96 yards rushing, led by Storm Johnson, who notched 37 yards on 11 carries.

Freshman quarterback Neal Burcham, making his second consecutive start in place of an injured Garrett Gilbert, threw for 222 yards and a touchdown on 24-of-34 passing for SMU (5-7, 4-4) before leaving with a concussion in the third quarter. Keenan Holman led all receivers, grabbing six catches for 91 yards and a score for the Mustangs.

After the teams traded field goals to open the scoring, Burcham found Holman from 30 yards out to stake the Mustangs to a 10-3 lead with 8:40 to play in the first half that would stand until halftime. Jeff Godfrey fumbled on Central Florida’s first possession of the second half, killing what looked to be a promising drive, but after the Knights’ defense forced a punt, Bortles capped an eight-play, 66-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown to knot the game at 10.

SMU regained the lead on Chase Hover’s second field goal before Bortles closed the third quarter with a 15-yard scamper for what proved to be the game-winning score. Walk-on quarterback Garrett Krstich had a chance to steal the game for the Mustangs, taking over at their own 20 with 2:21 remaining, but the drive went nowhere.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Johnson eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career, marking the 10th time in program history a Central Florida running back has reached 1,000 yards in a season. ... SMU’s defense, which came into the game allowing a conference-worst 34.8 points per game, recorded the second-lowest total for a Mustangs opponent this season. ... Central Florida finished the regular season 6-0 on the road - the first time in program history it has gone undefeated away from home.