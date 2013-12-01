No. 19 Central Florida 23, South Florida 20: Blake Bortles threw the game-winning touchdown pass with under five minutes left as the Knights clinched a share of the American Athletic Conference title with a home win over the Bulls.

Central Florida (10-1, 7-0 AAC) overcame five turnovers and a 1-for-9 performance on third down to win its seventh straight game and remain in position to clinch a BCS bowl berth with a win over Southern Methodist next week. Bortles finished 17-of-26 for 219 yards with touchdown passes to Breshad Perriman and Justin Tukes.

South Florida (2-9, 2-5) had won each of the previous four all-time meetings with Central Florida but was doomed by an inconsistent rushing attack and two turnovers, not to mention 11 penalties for 89 yards. Marcus Shaw and Chris Dunkley each scored a rushing touchdown for the Bulls, while Mike White was 15-of-34 for 211 yards with a late interception.

The Knights led 13-6 after an ugly first half in which they committed three turnovers and the Bulls had 83 total yards, including zero yards on 14 rushing attempts. UCF actually trailed 6-3 with under two minutes left in the half before Bortles’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Tukes and a 24-yard field goal by Shawn Moffitt created a 10-point advantage.

South Florida rallied to re-take the lead, 20-16, on Shaw’s 1-yard plunge with 14:17 left in the contest, but the Bulls failed to extend their lead when standout kicker Marvin Kloss missed a 51-yard field goal with just over five minutes left. Three plays later, Bortles found a streaking Perriman down the left sideline for the decisive score, and Jordan Ozerities intercepted White with 1:20 remaining to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kloss, who entered already holding the school’s single-season record for field goals of 40-plus yards (nine), made kicks of 46 and 42 yards in the first half. ... Shaw led South Florida with 67 rushing yards, while Storm Johnson had 62 yards to pace Central Florida. ... The Bulls previously had faced two ranked teams this season, losing to Miami and Louisville by a combined margin of 83-24.