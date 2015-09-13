Stanford 31, UCF 7

Kevin Hogan had a career game to lead Stanford to a 31-7 victory over Central Florida late Saturday night at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.

Hogan looked more like the quarterback the Cardinal (1-1) need him to be, completing 17 of 29 passes for a career-high 339 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Hogan posted the second 300-yard game of his career, eclipsing his previous career high of 329 passing yards against Cal in 2013.

Freshman quarterback Bo Schneider struggled for Central Florida (0-2), completing just 7 of 20 passes for 48 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Backup quarterback Tyler Harris came on late to complete 7 of 15 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown.

UCF was held to 216 yards of total offense by Stanford, which rebounded from a season-opening loss to Northwestern. The Cardinal amassed 493 yards.

Hogan completed passes to eight different receivers. Bryce Love had two catches for 135 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Michael Rector had four catches for 86 yards with a 53-yard touchdown for Stanford’s first score with 4:23 to play in the opening half.

Running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 59 yards on 20 carries for Stanford. Taj McGowan ran for 65 yards on 20 carries for Central Florida.