No. 19 Central Florida 39, Temple 36: Blake Bortles threw for a career-high 404 yards and four touchdowns and Shawn Moffitt converted a 23-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Knights past the Owls.

J.J. Worton set a career best with 178 receiving yards and three touchdowns as Bortles’ top target, and Central Florida (8-1, 5-0 AAC) won its fifth straight game. Storm Johnson totaled 122 yards on 14 carries for the Knights, who outgained Temple 657-518 overall.

Freshman quarterback P.J. Walker had a career day for the Owls (1-9, 0-6), throwing for 382 yards on 26-of-44 passing. Robbie Anderson was Walker’s primary receiving connection, compiling 184 yards on eight catches, including a pair of touchdowns.

After Central Florida took a 22-21 lead into halftime, Temple pulled ahead 28-22 when Walker found Anderson from 75 yards out with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter. Bortles and Worton hooked up from 38 yards out to put the Knights back in front with 6:37 remaining before Walker led the Owls on an eight play, 80-yard drive, capped by a seven-yard strike to Chris Parthemore, who also caught the 2-point conversion to give Temple a seven point edge.

Bortles hit Worton for his third score of the day from 30 yards out with just over a minute remaining to tie the game at 36-36 before Walker and Temple went three-and-out, setting up the winning drive for the Knights. On first down, Bortles found Rannell Hall for 64 yards to the Temple six-yard line to set the stage for Moffitt’s clinching kick.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Knights improved to 6-4 all-time against schools from Pennsylvania, in their first ever meeting against Temple. ... Nine of Walker’s 15 touchdowns this season have been 30 yards or longer. ... Bortles also ran 11 times for 63 yards.