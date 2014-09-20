Preview: Central Michigan at Kansas

Kansas hopes to rebound from its 41-3 drubbing to Duke when it hosts Central Michigan on Saturday. The Jayhawks were thoroughly outplayed from the get-go and coach Charlie Weis is feeling the heat after the loss dropped him to a dismal 2-21 against FBS opponents at Kansas. “I think this kind of sets the table,” Weis admitted to reporters. “Either sets the table well or it sets the table where you’re really fighting an uphill battle.”

The Chippewas were feeling good about themselves after upsetting Purdue to move to 2-0, but they came crashing down to earth following a 40-3 setback to Syracuse. Things went from bad to worse for Central Michigan when it was revealed that Thomas Rawls’ absence against the Orange stemmed from fraud charges brought against the running back. The Chippewas look to put that distraction behind them as they aim to avenge a 52-7 defeat to Kansas in the last meeting between the schools in 2007.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Net. LINE: Kansas -3

ABOUT CENTRAL MICHIGAN (2-1): Disciplinary problems continue to plague the Chippewas’ program as starting wide receiver Andrew Flory was dismissed from the team on Monday after he was charged with retail fraud. The running game could muster only 34 yards versus Syracuse without Rawls, who ran for a career-high 155 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Boilermakers. Cooper Rush has thrown for 528 yards and four touchdowns, but struggled against the Orange and was held without a TD pass for the first time this season.

ABOUT KANSAS (1-1): Montell Cozart had a disappointing afternoon against Duke, going 11-of-27 for 89 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Ben Heeney continues to shine on the defensive side of the ball as the linebacker equaled his career high with 15 tackles against the Blue Devils. Nick Harwell, who sat out a year after transferring from Miami (Ohio), was held to two catches for nine yards after hauling in two touchdown passes in his Kansas debut.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas is 5-21 under Weis in the last three years.

2. Central Michigan is tied for third in the nation with six interceptions.

3. The Jayhawks are 8-6 all-time against Mid-American Conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Central Michigan 28, Kansas 24