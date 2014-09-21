FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas 24, Central Michigan 10
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 21, 2014 / 4:07 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas 24, Central Michigan 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS “two drives later” in graph 4 CHANGES time element of Avery’s TD catch to 1:58 ADDS “third-year coach” in front of Charlie Weis in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Kansas 24, Central Michigan 10: Montell Cozart threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns as the Jayhawks downed the visiting Chippewas.

Cozart finished 23-of-33 with an interception while Tony Pierson ran the ball three times for 77 yards and a score for Kansas (2-1). Corey Avery and Justin McCay each hauled in touchdown passes for the Jayhawks, who forced three turnovers.

Cooper Rush went 18-of-26 for 178 yards and an interception for Central Michigan (2-2), which has dropped two straight games. Martez Walker rushed for a team-high 56 yards and a touchdown for the Chippewas.

Kansas scored on the first play from scrimmage when Pierson raced 74 yards for a touchdown and the Jayhawks seemed poised to double their lead two drives later, but Cozart was intercepted by Mitch Stanitzek in the red zone. Central Michigan pulled within 7-3 following Brian Eavey’s 37-yard field goal with 6:14 remaining in the second quarter.

Kansas reclaimed its seven-point advantage courtesy of Matthew Wyman’s 27-yard field goal before Walker’s 18-yard touchdown run capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive to tie it at 10-10. The Jayhawks jumped back in front when Cozart threw a 60-yard strike to McCay and Avery hauled in a 30-yard pass with 1:58 remaining to clinch the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas secured only its third victory versus non-FCS opponents under third-year coach Charlie Weis. ¦ The Jayhawks improved to 9-6 all-time versus Mid-American Conference opponents. ¦The game was delayed before the start of the third quarter due to lightning in the area.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.