Kansas 24, Central Michigan 10: Montell Cozart threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns as the Jayhawks downed the visiting Chippewas.

Cozart finished 23-of-33 with an interception while Tony Pierson ran the ball three times for 77 yards and a score for Kansas (2-1). Corey Avery and Justin McCay each hauled in touchdown passes for the Jayhawks, who forced three turnovers.

Cooper Rush went 18-of-26 for 178 yards and an interception for Central Michigan (2-2), which has dropped two straight games. Martez Walker rushed for a team-high 56 yards and a touchdown for the Chippewas.

Kansas scored on the first play from scrimmage when Pierson raced 74 yards for a touchdown and the Jayhawks seemed poised to double their lead two drives later, but Cozart was intercepted by Mitch Stanitzek in the red zone. Central Michigan pulled within 7-3 following Brian Eavey’s 37-yard field goal with 6:14 remaining in the second quarter.

Kansas reclaimed its seven-point advantage courtesy of Matthew Wyman’s 27-yard field goal before Walker’s 18-yard touchdown run capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive to tie it at 10-10. The Jayhawks jumped back in front when Cozart threw a 60-yard strike to McCay and Avery hauled in a 30-yard pass with 1:58 remaining to clinch the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas secured only its third victory versus non-FCS opponents under third-year coach Charlie Weis. ¦ The Jayhawks improved to 9-6 all-time versus Mid-American Conference opponents. ¦The game was delayed before the start of the third quarter due to lightning in the area.