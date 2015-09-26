Preview: Central Michigan at Michigan State

Quarterback Connor Cook looks to continue moving up in the Michigan State record book as the third-ranked Spartans prepare to host Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Cook has won 26 games as a starter, needing one victory to tie Kirk Cousins for the school record, and is 242 yards shy of becoming the third Spartan to throw for 7,000 in his career.

Cook, a senior who is tied with Stanford’s Kevin Hogan as the nation’s FBS active leader in wins, has thrown for eight touchdowns with only one interception in the first three contests of 2015. Aaron Burbridge, who was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week Monday, has emerged as Cook’s top target with 20 receptions and four TDs. Michigan State has not been as dominant on defense (allowing 414.3 yards per game) as the previous two seasons and should be tested by capable Central Michigan. Cooper Rush has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for the Chippewas, who gave No. 22 Oklahoma State trouble in a 24-13 loss and dropped a 30-27 overtime decision at Syracuse last week.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Michigan State –26.5

ABOUT CENTRAL MICHIGAN (1-2): Rush, a junior, boasts 90 completions in three games for 983 yards with five TDs and three interceptions while five players have at least 11 catches. Ben McCord leads the way among the Chippewas’ receivers with 16 receptions, for 306 yards and Devon Spalding caught a school-running-back-record 10 against Syracuse. Rush needs 40 yards passing to move into third in school history and runs an offense that possesses the ball an average of 10:36 more than its opponents per game.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (3-0): Burbridge has accumulated 374 yards receiving, more than half of what Cook has thrown for (695) while tight end Josiah Price (six catches, 87 yards, three TDs) also has been productive. Cook has not had to put up huge numbers yet with the new ground attack off to a relatively strong start behind an experienced offensive line. Madre London recorded 103 of his 202 yards rushing against No. 13 Oregon while fellow freshman LJ Scott has rushed for more than five yards a carry and 176 overall.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Spartans LB Riley Bullough, who leads the team with 39 tackles and three sacks, is suspended for the first half due to his ejection for targeting in last week’s game.

2. Central Michigan is 6-22 all time against Big Ten opponents, including a 38-17 victory over Purdue last season and a 32-31 triumph against Iowa in 2012.

3. Michigan State, which is 6-3 in nine previous meetings with the Chippewas, has scored at least 30 points in a school-record 11 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 38, Central Michigan 17