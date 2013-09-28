Preview: Central Michigan at North Carolina State

North Carolina State faces an important three-game stretch in its development under first-year coach Dave Doeren, starting with a visit from Central Michigan on Saturday. The Wolfpack, who play unranked ACC foes Wake Forest and Syracuse in their next two games before getting a bye week, dropped a 26-14 decision to No. 4 Clemson on Sept. 19. North Carolina State must cure its turnover problems - after committing seven in three games - or a capable Central Michigan offense could cause trouble.

The Chippewas allowed 128 points in their three defeats, but receiver Titus Davis and running back Saylor Lavallii will have to be contained by an improving Wolfpack defense. North Carolina State quarterback Pete Thomas has completed 62.8 percent of his passes, but has zero touchdowns and four interceptions. The Wolfpack will rely on a ground attack that averages almost 200 yards with a variety of running backs.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: North Carolina State -23.5.

ABOUT CENTRAL MICHIGAN (1-3, 0-1 MAC): Lavallii took over for injured starter Zurlon Tipton and has run for 354 yards, capped by a career-best 144 in a 38-17 loss to Toledo last week. Freshman Cooper Rush, who replaced injured starter Cody Kater after the first game, has averaged 268.3 yards passing since with five touchdowns and four interceptions. Davis has 404 receiving yards in the first four games and is averaging 19.4 yards on his 104 career receptions for the Chippewas, who lost 38-24 at North Carolina State in 2011.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (2-1, 0-1 ACC): The Wolfpack must continue to evolve on both sides of the ball to put together a three-game win streak before taking a week off to prepare for No. 8 Florida State. Running back Shadrach Thornton, who returned after a two-game suspension and received limited touches against Clemson, could add to a balanced backfield that has been led by freshman Matt Dayes (143 yards, three rushing TDs). Rashard Smith leads the way with 17 receptions for North Carolina State, which has averaged 240.7 passing yards against.

EXTRA POINTS

1. North Carolina State has not intercepted a pass in its first three games after picking off 16 in 2012 and 27 in 2011.

2. Central Michigan LB Justin Cherocci leads the MAC and is third in the nation in total tackles with 46.

3. Doeren’s only loss in MAC play while with Northern Illinois the previous two seasons was against Central Michigan in 2011.

PREDICTION: North Carolina State 30, Central Michigan 14