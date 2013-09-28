FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Carolina State 48, Central Michigan 14
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 28, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 4 years ago

North Carolina State 48, Central Michigan 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

North Carolina State 48, Central Michigan 14: Bryan Underwood caught five passes for a career-high 148 yards and a touchdown while the Wolfpack gained 239 on the ground to rout the visiting Chippewas.

Pete Thomas completed 14-of-20 for 244 yards - 80 coming on a fourth-quarter scoring strike to Underwood for his first touchdown pass of the season. Rashard Smith recorded 167 all-purpose yards for North Carolina State (3-1), including 67 on a punt return for a score in the second quarter.

Freshman Cooper Rush broke up the shutout on the first play of the fourth quarter for Central Michigan (1-4) with a 13-yard scoring strike to Titus Davis. Rush was 16-of-38 for 165 yards with three interceptions while Davis caught five passes for 80 yards.

Linebacker D.J. Green began the scoring with a 37-yard interception return on Central Michigan’s second play from scrimmage. The Wolfpack put the game away with 28 points in the second quarter, ignited by a 29-yard touchdown run by Shadrach Thornton 11:08 before halftime.

Freshman Matt Dayes ran 42 yards for another score before Smith’s 67-yard return with 6:54 left in the second quarter, the Wolfpack’s first touchdown by a wide receiver in 2013. Thomas ran 8 yards for a score to cap the barrage and North Carolina State outgained the Chippewas 182-6 on the ground while building a 35-0 lead at the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Green’s interception was the first for North Carolina State this season after picking off 43 combined over the last two years and the Wolfpack added two more in the second half. … Central Michigan dropped to 0-9 against ACC teams, including two defeats at the Wolfpack in three seasons. … Thornton, in his second game back after missing the first two due to a suspension, led a balanced Wolfpack rushing attack with 71 yards on 13 carries.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.