(Updated: CHANGED: Rush’s passes attempts from 38 to 37.)

North Carolina State 48, Central Michigan 14: Bryan Underwood caught five passes for a career-high 148 yards and a touchdown while the Wolfpack gained 239 on the ground to rout the visiting Chippewas.

Pete Thomas completed 14-of-20 for 244 yards — 80 coming on a fourth-quarter scoring strike to Underwood for his first touchdown pass of the season. Rashard Smith recorded 167 all-purpose yards for North Carolina State (3-1), including 67 on a punt return for a score in the second quarter.

Freshman Cooper Rush broke up the shutout on the first play of the fourth quarter for Central Michigan (1-4) with a 13-yard scoring strike to Titus Davis. Rush was 16-of-37 for 165 yards with three interceptions while Davis caught five passes for 80 yards.

Linebacker D.J. Green began the scoring with a 37-yard interception return on Central Michigan’s second play from scrimmage. The Wolfpack put the game away with 28 points in the second quarter, ignited by a 29-yard touchdown run by Shadrach Thornton 11:08 before halftime.

Freshman Matt Dayes ran 42 yards for another score before Smith’s 67-yard return with 6:54 left in the second quarter, the Wolfpack’s first touchdown by a wide receiver in 2013. Thomas ran 8 yards for a score to cap the barrage and North Carolina State outgained the Chippewas 182-6 on the ground while building a 35-0 lead at the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Green’s interception was the first for North Carolina State this season after picking off 43 combined over the last two years and the Wolfpack added two more in the second half. … Central Michigan dropped to 0-9 against ACC teams, including two defeats at the Wolfpack in three seasons. … Thornton, in his second game back after missing the first two due to a suspension, led a balanced Wolfpack rushing attack with 71 yards on 13 carries.