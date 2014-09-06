Preview: Central Michigan at Purdue

One week after picking up a rare win against an FBS opponent, Purdue hopes to put together a mini-winning streak Saturday when it hosts Central Michigan. The Boilermakers had lost 12 straight games against major college competition prior to last Saturday’s 43-34 victory over Western Michigan — a much-needed win for a team coming off a 1-11 record in Darrell Hazell’s first season as coach. “If we can continue to play together, which we will, and continue to get better, we will be a good football team,” said Hazell, whose team got a career-high 146 rushing yards and a touchdown from Raheem Mostert against the Broncos.

Purdue has not won back-to-back games since a three-game winning streak in December 2012, but the team has a good chance of winning Saturday if it follows the same formula it did a week ago — no sacks, no turnovers and a couple of big plays. Danny Etling, who was 0-7 as the Boilermakers’ starting quarterback as a freshman, threw two touchdowns last week to help overcome the Purdue defense, which gave up 456 total yards, including 213 on the ground (6.7 yards per attempt). The Boilermakers hope to fare better against Central Michigan, which scored the final 20 points to edge Chattanooga 20-16 in Week 1.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews. LINE: Purdue -3.5

ABOUT CENTRAL MICHIGAN (1-0): The Chippewas have a recent win against a Big Ten opponent on their résumé, having defeated Iowa on the road in 2012, so they certainly won’t be intimidated by the Boilermarkers. “They’re good, they’re a Big Ten team, they’ve got a lot of good players on their team, but we view them just as any other opponent,” said Central Michigan safety Tony Annese, who had two interceptions against Chattanooga. “We go in trying to make plays and win the game.” The Chippewas will rely offensively on senior Thomas Rawls (123 rushing yards, TD against Chattanooga) and sophomore quarterback Cooper Rush, who started 1-of-8 against the Mocs but recovered to finish 15-of-26 for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

ABOUT PURDUE (1-0): While Mostert and Etling handled the bulk of the heavy lifting on offense, Purdue benefited greatly in Week 1 from three returns by junior safety Frankie Williams — one on an interception and two on punt returns, all of which led to scoring drives for the Boilermarkers. Justin Sinz, a senior tight end, also enjoyed a solid season debut with seven catches for 65 yards and a score. Purdue’s backfield features the talented senior duo of Mostert, who rushed for seven first downs in Week 1, and Akeem Hunt, who ranks 12th among active FBS players with 3,428 career all-purpose yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Boilermakers have won all five matchups against the Chippewas, including a 32-25 win in the last meeting in 2008.

2. Only 25 teams in the country gave up fewer yards than Central Michigan (256) allowed in Week 1.

3. Purdue is aiming to play three straight turnover-free games for the first time since 2004.

PREDICTION: Purdue 27, Central Michigan 19