(Updated: CHANGES Etling rushing yards to 53 in Para 3)

Central Michigan 38, Purdue 17: Cooper Rush threw two touchdowns and Thomas Rawls racked up 205 total yards and two scores as the visiting Chippewas upset the Boilermakers.

Rush was 11-of-16 for 172 yards for Central Michigan (2-0), while Rawls carried 31 times for 155 yards and added a pair of receptions totaling 50 yards. Anthony Rice contributed a 65-yard TD grab and Brandon Greer returned an interception 57 yards for a score as the Chippewas defeated a Big Ten team on the road for the second time in three seasons.

Purdue quarterback Danny Etling was pulled in the second half after going 17-of-32 for 126 yards with two interceptions. Etling had 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts for the Boilermakers (1-1).

Greer stepped in front of a softly thrown ball by Etling and returned it down the left sideline to open the scoring 4 1/2 minutes into the contest. Approximately three minutes later, Rush hooked up with Rice on a reception between two defenders, who promptly collided with each other to allow Rice to sprint for the end zone.

Purdue got on the board on Etling’s 4-yard TD run with 9:51 left in the first half, but Central Michigan answered by covering 73 yards in just over two minutes, capped by Rawls’ 2-yard scoring plunge. The Chippewas’ lead expanded to 31-10 early in the fourth before Austin Appleby came on for Etling and threw a 23-yard TD to Danny Anthrop only to watch Rawls seal it with his 16-yard scoring run with 3:44 to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ben McCord contributed an 11-yard TD reception for Central Michigan, which also won at Iowa in 2012. ... The Chippewas did not commit a penalty in the first half and finished with just one penalty for five yards. ... Purdue RB Raheem Mostert, who erupted for 146 yards on 6.6 yards per attempt in last week’s win over Western Michigan, managed just 2.8 yards per attempt (19 carries, 53 yards) in this one.