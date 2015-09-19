Preview: Central Michigan at Syracuse

Looking to build off his first career start, Eric Dungey aims to help Syracuse improve to 3-0 for the first time since 1991 on Saturday when it hosts Central Michigan. The Orange opened their season with a rout of Rhode Island, although they lost senior quarterback Terrel Hunt (Achilles) in that one, paving the way for Dungey to shine in last weekend’s win against Wake Forest.

Dungey, a freshman, threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the second half following a slow opening 30 minutes against the Demon Deacons. ”Our focus (will be to) turn the page forward, feel good about the victory for just a minute,“ Orange coach Scott Shafer told reporters, ”and then move forward to saying what didn’t we do well enough and how are we going to patch those things up before we go against a good football team coming in here with Central Michigan.” The Chippewas steamrolled Monmouth 31-10 last weekend behind a dominant first half from quarterback Cooper Rush. Central Michigan is seeking revenge after absorbing a 40-3 home loss against Syracuse a season ago.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Syracuse -7

ABOUT CENTRAL MICHIGAN (1-1): The Chippewas hung tough against Oklahoma State in their season opener, leading in the second half before falling 24-13. Rush has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes in each of the first two games and fired three touchdowns last week - a big lift for an offense averaging only 2.5 yards per rushing attempt. “This will be a big challenge for us to go on the road against a very good football team that’s had success and who beat us pretty soundly last year,” said Chippewas coach John Bonamego, who took over for Dan Enos last winter following a 7-6 season.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (2-0): The Orange have shut out their opponent in three of four halves this season and have returned an interception for a touchdown in each of their first two games. In all, Syracuse had three interceptions and four sacks last weekend while limiting Wake Forest to 46 yards on 32 carries. This stinginess will continue to be a key to Dungey’s success, as Shafer put it by telling reporters, “He’ll be a very good quarterback, but we have to play great defense.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Hunt threw a touchdown pass and ran for three more scores in last year’s meeting in which Syracuse scored 40 straight points after falling behind 3-0 on the opening possession.

2. Both teams have major showdowns looming next week, as Syracuse hosts LSU while Central Michigan visits Michigan State.

3. Rush passed for 301 yards in the first half last week and finished the contest 25-of-36 for 328 yards.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 33, Central Michigan 27