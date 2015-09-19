Syracuse 30, Central Michigan 27 (OT)

True freshman running back Jordan Fredericks scored on a 4-yard run during the first possession of overtime as Syracuse pulled out a 30-27 victory over visiting Central Michigan at Syracuse, N.Y.

Central Michigan forced overtime with a 12-play, 90-yard drive in which junior quarterback Cooper Rush tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Ben McCord with seven seconds left.

Junior kicker Brian Eavey kicked a 20-yard field on the Chippewas’ overtime possession before the Orange took over and won the contest as Fredericks went around right end and struck the pylon with the football while reaching for the winning points.

Syracuse improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1991 and survived the loss of true freshman quarterback Eric Dungey, who accounted for two touchdowns before leaving with a head injury. Sophomore quarterback Austin Wilson threw his first career touchdown pass in relief of Dungey, while true freshman running back Dontae Strickland and sophomore receiver Jamal Custis each caught touchdown passes.

Junior quarterback Cooper Rush was 37-of-51 passing for 430 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Chippewas (1-2). Sophomore running back Devon Spalding rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown and had 10 receptions for 102 yards and McCord had 10 receptions for 147 yards.

Dungey was injured after releasing the ball on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Strickland with 9:20 left in the first half. Central Michigan sophomore defensive end Mitch Stanitzek delivered a blow to the head and was ejected for the hit while Dungey’s day was done.

The Chippewas trailed by 14 points at the break and cut their deficit in half on a 2-yard scoring run by Spalding with 8:58 left in the third quarter. Central Michigan forced overtime with a 12-play, 90-yard drive in which Rush tossed the dramatic touchdown pass to McCord.

The teams traded first-quarter field goals before Dungey scored on a 4-yard run with 1:11 left in the first quarter. After Strickland’s touchdown reception made it 17-3, Central Michigan answered with Rush’s 2-yard scoring pass to junior running back Joe Bacci before Wilson tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Custis to give the Orange a 24-10 halftime lead.