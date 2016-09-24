West Virginia holds off late BYU rally

LANDOVER, Md. -- Skyler Howard threw for 332 yards, Rushel Shell ran for two scores and West Virginia finished non-conference play unbeaten by holding off Brigham Young 35-32 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (3-0) assembled first-half touchdown drives of 86 and 88 yards, and Howard capped a 99-yarder with a short pass to Daikiel Shorts in the fourth quarter. That made it a 35-19 cushion before BYU (1-3) rallied with touchdowns by Jamaal Williams and Moroni Laulu-Pututau.

At times Taysom Hill jump-started BYU's stagnant offense, but his careless pass led to Rasul Douglas' 54-yard interception return in the second quarter. Hill was victimized by two more tipped interceptions in the fourth quarter, one that West Virginia cornerback Maurice Fleming caught at the goal line with 1:00 left.

Hill closed the day 23 of 35 for 241 yards.

Howard completed 31 of 40 but suffered one interception and lost a late-game fumble when he wasn't expecting Tyler Orlosky's shotgun snap.

Williams compiled 169 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries but also lost a third-quarter fumble with the Cougars (1-3) driving to take the lead.

Howard hit Shelton Gibson for a 51-yarder on the next play, setting up his own 5-yard scramble that put West Virginia ahead 28-19.

BYU drew within 21-13 on Almond's 25-yard field goal to end the half, a final snap granted after replay officials ruled Hill spiked the ball with one second left.