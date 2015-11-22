No. 2 Alabama blows out Charleston Southern

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 2 Alabama trounced Charleston Southern 56-6 on Saturday in an Iron Bowl tuneup.

Crimson Tide defensive back Cyrus Jones returned two punts for touchdowns while running back Derrick Henry rushed for two scores to power the Tide.

“We knew they were a pretty good team for the level that they play in,” Alabama center Ryan Kelly said. “They were 8-1 and are going to make the playoffs, but it wasn’t about them. It was about what we did. We came out there and executed, did the game plan to a tee and had some big plays and a lot of explosive runs. We were just trying to go out there for Senior Day.”

The Crimson Tide scored just once in the second half on a 6-yard run from true freshman Damien Harris. The touchdown was the first of Harris’ career.

“The outcome was probably what we expected,” Charleston Southern coach Jamey Chadwell said. “I was hoping we would put up a little more of a fight there in the first half. Our other guys came out and competed in the second half, which was good to see. Our main goal was to come in here and not get hurt, not get injured. I think we accomplished that. They’re obviously a good team.”

Alabama took a resounding 49-0 lead into halftime.

“I was really pleased with the way our guys came out today,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “Sometimes we have played a little lackluster in games like this, especially this time of year. With the players, I told them if you’re not inspired to play every play that you play, then you’re kind of cheating yourself because you’re not who you are and how you compete. I certainly was pleased with the way we went out there and executed well.”

Alabama’s opening drive went 64 yards in nine plays, and was capped by a 17-yard touchdown run from Henry, who scored a rushing touchdown for the 16th straight game.

After Alabama’s defense forced Charleston Southern to punt, Henry scored to cap a 10-play, 55-yard drive that put the Tide up 14-0.

On Alabama’s third drive, the passing game struck as Jake Coker hit Richard Mullaney in the back of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 21-0. Mullaney was able to drag his left foot in bounds before falling out of the back of the end zone.

Alabama’s special teams joined the scoring party as Tide defensive back Cyrus Jones returned a punt 43 yards to make it 28-0. The punt-return score was one of two for Jones and the third of his career.

On Alabama’s next offensive possession, Coker threw a strike to freshman Calvin Ridley for a 30-yard touchdown, pushing the Tide’s lead to 35-0.

Jones struck again, returning a punt 72 yards to make it 42-0.

“I was frustrated about the punt returns,” Chadwell said. “Obviously that’s not something that has happened (this season), and we gave up two punt returns. We also turned the ball over. That’s one thing that we talked about, not giving them extra opportunities to take advantage of. So that was something I was disappointed in.”

On Charleston Southern’s next drive, Jones intercepted a pitch and returned it inside the 10-yard line. Jones was credited with a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Tide freshman Bo Scarbrough finished it off with a 1-yard touchdown to make it 49-0. The score was the first of Scarbrough’s career.

Charleston Southern recorded its score early in the fourth quarter as quarterback Kyle Copeland slipped into the end zone from three yards out.

The Buccaneers’ two-point conversion attempt failed as Crimson Tide linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton intercepted the pass.

NOTES: Alabama freshman DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) did not dress. ... Alabama RT Dominick Jackson dressed but did not play. He was replaced by Korren Kirven. ... Charleston Southern completed three passes for zero yards in the first half. ... In records dating back to 1944, this is the first time Alabama has had two punt return touchdowns by the same player. ... Alabama freshman running backs Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough scored their first rushing touchdowns. ... The Crimson Tide has won 10 games in every season since 2008.