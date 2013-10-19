Preview: Charleston Southern at Colorado

This originally was supposed to be a bye week for Colorado but that changed when the Buffaloes were forced to cancel their Sept. 14 nonconference game with Fresno State due to the record rainfall and subsequent flooding in the Boulder, Colo., area that weekend. The two schools initially tried to find a way to re-schedule the contest including getting other conference teams to move games but that failed. After contacting nearly three dozen teams from both the FBS and FCS level to add a late game, Colorado worked out a deal with the Buccaneers of the Big South Conference.

It could be a key game for the Buffaloes. Colorado (2-3), which already owns a 38-24 win over another FCS school, Central Arkansas, received a waiver from the NCAA last month that will allow it to count two wins this season over FCS schools toward the six wins required to be bowl eligible this year. Under current NCAA rules, schools are normally allowed just one win over an FCS opponent to count toward the minimum six required for postseason eligibility.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks. LINE: None.

ABOUT CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (7-0): The Buccaneers, who added the game with Colorado on Sept. 30, are ranked No. 24 this week in the FCS Coaches’ Poll, the first time in school history Charleston Southern has been ranked back-to-back weeks in the poll. The Bucs are 5-0 on the road including wins at the Citadel (32-29), Appalachian State (27-24) and Virginia Military Institute (25-17). Quarterback Danny Croghan III was named Big South Freshman of the Week for his performance in the win over the Keydets last weekend, completing 18-of-27 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 30 more yards.

ABOUT COLORADO (2-3): Sefo Liufau, a freshman who made his collegiate debut late in the first quarter of last week’s 54-13 loss at Arizona State, will get his first start at quarterback for the Buffs. He completed 18-of-26 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown but also was intercepted twice by the Sun Devils. He’s the ninth freshman to play for first-year head coach Mike MacIntyre this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Colorado WR Paul Richardson has 10 receptions of 50 yards or longer in his career, including an 82-yarder against Colorado State earlier this season.

2. Colorado has scored in 145 straight nonconference games since a 44-0 home loss to LSU in 1979.

3. DB Greg Henderson already has four interceptions in five games this season for Colorado, which had just three picks as a team for the entire 2012 season.

PREDICTION: Colorado 48, Charleston Southern 10