Colorado 43, Charleston Southern 10: Michael Adkins II rushed for 137 yards on 13 carries and set a school freshman record with four touchdowns as the Buffaloes cruised past the visiting Buccaneers in a makeup contest for the flooded-out Fresno State game on Sept. 14.

Freshman Sefo Liufau, making his first college start, completed 14-of-20 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown and junior wide receiver Paul Richardson had eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown for Colorado (3-3), which bolted out to an early 22-3 lead and finished the game with a 21-0 second half run.

Freshman Kyle Copeland, making his first college start, passed for 48 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a team-best 50 yards on 20 carries for Charleston Southern (7-1), a FCS school from the Big South Conference which added the game to its schedule on Sept. 30 after Colorado was unable to reschedule its original date with Fresno State.

Adkins had touchdown runs of 23, 5, 33 and 34 yards. Christian Powell added a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as Colorado, which finished with a 416-196 edge in total yards and rolled up 218 yards on the ground.

It was the second win of the season over an FCS school for the Buffaloes, who earlier defeated Central Arkansas, 38-24. Colorado, which contacted nearly three dozen schools from the FBS and FCS to add a late game, received a special waiver from the NCAA that will allow it to count two wins instead of the normal one over FCS schools toward the six wins required to be bowl eligible this year.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado’s 22-10 halftime lead was the team’s largest since Nov. 6, 2010 when the Buffaloes led Kansas, 35-10. ... Richardson’s 60-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was the 11th reception of his career of 50 yards or longer. ... Liufau became the first Colorado quarterback to win his starting debut since Cody Hawkins in 2007.