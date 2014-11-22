Georgia rolls over Charleston Southern

ATHENS, Ga. -- With next week’s finale against Georgia Tech and a possible spot in the SEC Championship, getting through Saturday’s game against FCS member Charleston Southern healthy and whole was job No. 1 for 10th-ranked Georgia.

Although there were a few bumps and bruises, that mission was apparently accomplished.

The Bulldogs scored early and often, getting contributions from a number of different players en route to an easy 55-9 win.

“We talked all week about respecting this opponent and you show that respect by giving them your best shot,” Georgia head coach Mark Richt said. “We did just that. Our focus was where it ought to be. The energy level was high, the execution level was outstanding and we got some breaks with some turnovers. I was proud of the effort.”

This one was never in any doubt.

Georgia starters only made a cameo appearance, including starting quarterback Hutson Mason and running back Nick Chubb who only played the first half of the game. The Bulldogs piled up 580 offensive yards.

Both players left their marks.

Mason completed 10 of 12 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns -- two going to wide receiver Chris Conley -- while Chubb rushed nine times for 113 yards and two scores.

Marshall Morgan added field goals of 53 and 28 yards with backup quarterback Brice Ramsey getting into the scoring act by completing a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jonathon Rumph. Running back Quayvon Hicks capped Georgia’s scoring with a 33-yard run.

“I think this win will definitely help us carry a lot of momentum,” Mason said. “Anytime you go out and put up a lot of points, it feels good for the offense.”

Charleston Southern’s points came on a 45-yard field goal by David Kennedy and a 2-yard run by running back Christian Reyes.

“We wanted to try and get some points on the board and slow them down a little bit,” Charleston Southern coach Jeremy Chadwell said. “I don’t know if we did that or not but I am proud of the team and appreciative of Coach Richt for giving our guys a chance make some memories.”

Along with the win, the Bulldogs (9-2) exited the field hoping for more good news later in the evening.

With a win by Tennessee Saturday night over Missouri, Georgia will advance to the SEC Championship for the third time in four years.

If not, the Bulldogs can still make it to the Georgia Dome in Atlanta should Arkansas upend the Tigers next Saturday in Columbia.

This one was over quickly.

After recovering a fumble on the game’s first play, Mason wasted no time going to Conley for a 35-yard score, the first of three first-quarter touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

The outburst included Chubb’s 83-yard run, followed by a 19-yard pass to wide receiver Justin Scott-Wesley, his first catch of the year.

“He saw something and bounced it outside and he was off to the races,” Richt said. “A couple of defenders had a chance, but he kept chugging along and pulled away from them. He has good speed, and it was good enough to take it the house today.”

Chubb, who carried nine times for 113 yards in the first half, added a second touchdown on an 8-yard run with Conley adding a second score of his own on a head-first diving catch following an interception by safety Quincy Mauger.

“I was just reading my keys and knowing where it would be,” Mauger said. “Doing my assignments properly has just put me in the right position to make these kinds of plays.”

NOTES: RB Nick Chubb’s 83-yard run in the first quarter was the longest by a Bulldogs running back since 1985 when Tim Worley raced for an 89-yard touchdown against Florida. ... Saturday’s game marked the sixth straight game in which Chubb has rushed for more than 100 yards. ... Charleston Southern (8-4 overall) is 0-2 against SEC teams this year after falling to Vanderbilt 21-20 in October.