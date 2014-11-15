Charleston Southern 38, Liberty 36: Christian Reyes rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Buccaneers handed the Flames their first Big South loss.

Mike Holloway added 91 yards and a late 40-yard touchdown as Charleston Southern (8-3, 3-2 Big South) held off Liberty’s late rally. Austin Brown went 18-of-37 for 217 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Redshirt freshman Stephon Masha went 21-of-32 for 238 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed for a team-high 99 yards in his first career start for Liberty (7-4, 3-1). Darrin Peterson had 10 catches for 123 yards and three scores, breaking the school’s single-season receiving yards record in the process.

Masha answered Reyes’ two second-quarter touchdown runs with scoring passes to Peterson for a 16-14 lead with 2:21 left but a David Kennedy field goal put the Buccaneers ahead at halftime. Charleston Southern pushed its lead to as many as 15 in the second half as Brown hit Nathan Prater for a touchdown and Ben Robinson and Holloway scored on the ground for a 38-23 lead.

Masha, who hit Peterson in the third quarter for a 16-yard score, found Gabe Henderson for a 26-yard touchdown but the Flames missed a two-point conversion. Jacob Hagen’s third interception of Brown ended a Buccaneer drive in the red zone and the Flames cut the lead to 38-36 on D.J. Abnar’s 3-yard run with 5:24 left.