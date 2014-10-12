Vanderbilt 21, Charleston Southern 20: C.J. Duncan caught seven passes for 119 yards and a touchdown as the Commodores withstood a tough challenge from the visiting Buccaneers in the non-conference game.

Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Johnny McCrary made the first contributions of his collegiate career, completing 10-of-16 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown for the Commodores (2-5). Ralph Webb had 56 rushing yards and Dallas Rivers added 47 to pace the ground attack.

Mike Holloway rushed for 105 yards to lead Charleston Southern (5-1). Austin Brown completed 11-of-24 passes for 188 yards and Holloway was also the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 79 yards.

The teams combined for three points in the first quarter before exploding for 28 in the second. Vanderbilt shot out to an 18-3 lead before Charleston Southern blocked a punt and Lorenzo Mathis returned the loose ball 17 yards for a touchdown.

Charleston Southern made it a four-point game on a 10-yard touchdown run by Zachary Frazier with 5:56 left in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 21-20 on David Kennedy’s 30-yard field goal with 10:19 remaining in the fourth. Those would be the game’s final points as the Commodores ran out the last six minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Webb came into the game leading all SEC freshmen in rushing yards. … Vanderbilt opening-game starting QB Patton Robinette remains sidelined with a concussion and backup Stephen Rivers was sidelined with a foot injury, opening the door for McCrary’s increased playing time. ... Charleston Southern was 2-for-14 on third downs.