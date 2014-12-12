Preview: Chattanooga at New Hampshire

New Hampshire eyes a semifinal berth in the FCS playoffs for the second straight year Friday when it hosts No. 8 seed Chattanooga. The top-seeded Wildcats, who advanced to the Final Four last year before losing at eventual champion North Dakota State, began their FCS-best 11th straight visit to the postseason with a second-round rout of Fordham last weekend. In addition to setting one school mark with its 13th straight home victory, New Hampshire matched another with its 11th win of the season.

Despite their lengthy playoff streak, the Wildcats have only earned the No. 1 overall seed one other time and will try to avoid the same fate they suffered in 2005 when they bowed out at home in the quarterfinals. The Mocs celebrated their first ever victory in the FCS playoffs in style on Saturday, cruising past Indiana State to set a school record with their 10th win of the season. Chattanooga enters this contest on a seven-game winning streak – its longest since 1968 – and has been on a roll defensively, holding each of its last five opponents to fewer than 20 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: None

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (10-3): Coach Russ Huesman was pleased with his team’s fifth-ranked defense, a unit that held Indiana State 194 yards below its season average last weekend. “Defensively, for us to hold them to 178 yards – a team that throws for almost 300 yards every game – is unbelievable. (The Sycamores) probably had 130 yards going into that last drive, and 75 of it was on one play and 25 on another,” Huesman told the school’s official website. Chattanooga’s defense, which also recorded four sacks and forced three turnovers, has held five opponents below 200 yards in a season for the first time since becoming a Division I program in 1977.

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE (11-1): The Wildcats may have trumped the Mocs’ defensive effort in their second-round victory versus Fordham despite giving up 330 yards, as they recorded nine sacks – including a career-high 3 ½ from defensive tackle Matt Kaplan. Nico Steriti took advantage of an early knee injury to leading rusher Jimmy Owens and posted New Hampshire’s first 100-yard rushing performance of the season – and 10th of his career – as well as a career-best four touchdowns. Walter Payton Award finalist R.J. Harris, who ranks second on the school’s all-time list catch list with 297, needs eight more receptions to break the record.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The winner of this contest will face either No. 5 seed Illinois State or No. 4 seed Eastern Washington.

2. New Hampshire has outscored its opponents 536-223 during its home winning streak.

3. Two of Chattanooga’s three losses have come against FBS teams playing in bowl games (20-16 at Central Michigan and 45-10 at Tennessee).

PREDICTION: New Hampshire 27, Chattanooga 24