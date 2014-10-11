Preview: Chattanooga at Tennessee

The status of freshman running back Jalen Hurd won’t be known until closer to game time as Tennessee hosts Chattanooga on Saturday. Hurd injured his shoulder in last week’s loss to Florida and there is some speculation the Volunteers will consider holding him out against the FCS Mocs. “It’s just the wear and tear that goes on with shoulders of a running back that play physical,” Tennessee coach Butch Jones said in a press conference. “No more, no less.”

Chattanooga is ranked 12th in the FCS Coaches Poll and the players would like to be the next small school that slays a bigger one. “It’s usually on the news when a FCS school upsets a FBS school,” standout defensive end Davis Tull said. “Would it be incredible if we did it? Absolutely. We’re going up there to play a football game. We’re going up there to win. That is our goal.” The Volunteers are looking to halt a three-game skid after falling to Oklahoma and Georgia prior to the loss to the Gators.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: None.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (3-2): Quarterback Jacob Huesman is a multi-dimensional threat with 681 yards and eight touchdowns through the air and 258 yards and four scores on the ground and became the first player in school history to exceed both 4,000 career passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards. Running back Keon Williams has rushed for 314 yards while C.J. Board (15 receptions, 176 yards) and Tommy Hudson (13 catches, 182 yards, three TDs) are capable wideouts, although Hudson missed last Saturday’s win over Virginia Military Institute with turf toe. Tull has five sacks and nine tackles for loss to lead the defense and is Chattanooga’s all-time leader with 31.5 career sacks.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-3): Hurd cemented himself as the Vols’ top back with a 119-yard outing against Georgia and has 367 yards and two scores. Quarterback Justin Worley has nine TD passes against five interceptions and has thrown for at least 200 yards in all five games and has 1,190 overall. Tennessee features one of the nation’s top defenders in middle linebacker A.J. Johnson (59 tackles in 2014, 21 career double-digit tackle performances) and he receives support from weak-side linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44 tackles, including seven for losses) and cornerback Cameron Sutton (three interceptions).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Volunteers hold a 35-2-2 edge in the series with Chattanooga’s victories occurring in 1905 and 1958.

2. Tennessee has allowed 14 sacks over its last three games.

3. The Mocs will be trying to halt the Volunteers’ 13-game home winning streak against non-conference foes.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 34, UT Chattanooga 24