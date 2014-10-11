FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 10
October 11, 2014 / 11:32 PM / 3 years ago

Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 10: Justin Worley accounted for five touchdowns as the host Volunteers routed the FCS member Mocs.

Worley passed for three scores and rushed for two as Tennessee (3-3) halted a three-game losing streak. Johnathon Johnson caught two scoring passes and Marquez North had one.

Henrique Ribeiro kicked a 27-yard field goal and Richardre Bagley rushed for a score for Chattanooga (3-3). The Mocs, ranked 12th in the FCS Coaches Poll, had just 202 yards of total offense.

Worley tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to North in the first quarter to get the Volunteers started. Worley’s 8-yard run early in the second made it 17-0 and his 21-yard pass to Johnson made it 24-3 with 15 seconds left in the half.

Worley and Johnson teamed on a 19-yard scoring early in the third quarter and Worley’s 1-yard keeper boosted the lead to 35 points with 4:47 left in the quarter. Bagley scored on a 14-yard run in the final quarter for the Mocs and Tennessee’s Nathan Peterman also scored from 14 yards out with 3:40 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Volunteers WR Jason Croom caught a career-high six passes. … Mocs QB Jacob Huesman was 9-of-16 for 85 yards and was intercepted once. … Worley is the first Tennessee QB to rush for two scores in a game since Casey Clausen against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2002.

