Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 10: Justin Worley accounted for five touchdowns as the host Volunteers routed the FCS member Mocs.

Worley passed for three scores and rushed for two as Tennessee (3-3) halted a three-game losing streak. Johnathon Johnson caught two scoring passes and Marquez North had one.

Henrique Ribeiro kicked a 27-yard field goal and Richardre Bagley rushed for a score for Chattanooga (3-3). The Mocs, ranked 12th in the FCS Coaches’ Poll, had just 201 yards of total offense.

Worley tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to North in the first quarter to get the Volunteers started. Worley’s 8-yard run early in the second stretched the margin to 17 points and his 21-yard pass to Johnson made it 24-3 with 15 seconds left in the half.

Worley and Johnson teamed on a 19-yard scoring two plays into the third quarter and Worley’s 1-yard keeper boosted the lead to 35 points with 4:47 left in the quarter. Bagley scored on a 14-yard run in the final quarter for the Mocs and Tennessee’s Nathan Peterman also found the end zone from 14 yards out with 3:40 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Volunteers WR Jason Croom set career highs with six catches for 76 yards. … Mocs QB Jacob Huesman was 9-of-16 for 85 yards and was intercepted once. … Worley is the first Tennessee quarterback to rush for two scores in a game since Casey Clausen against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2002.