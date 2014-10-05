(Updated: CORRECTS “largest point total since” in graph 2 ADDS both teams’ total yardage after VMI’s record in graph 3 REWORDS first sentence of graph 4)

Chattanooga 55, Virginia Military 7: Jacob Huesman passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two more as the host Mocs pummeled the Keydets.

Faysal Shafaat caught a pair of TD passes as Chattanooga (3-2, 2-0 Southern) rolled up its largest point total since a 59-56 win over Appalachian State in 2004. Huesman, who became the first Chattanooga player to surpass 2,000 yards rushing and 4,000 yards passing, was 15-of-22 for 178 yards and added 97 rushing yards on nine carries before heading to the bench in the third quarter.

Hayden Alford scored on a 1-yard run with 36 seconds left to break up the shutout for Virginia Military (1-5, 0-3), which was outgained 555-165. Alford was 4-for-9 for 70 yards with an interception after coming on in relief of Al Cobb, who finished 6-of-18 for 42 yards.

After punting on their first two series, the Mocs scored touchdowns on their final five possessions of the first half to take a 34-0 lead into the break. Huesman hit Derrick Craine for a 23-yard TD to open the scoring and added a 6-yard scoring run early in the second quarter.

After hitting C.J. Board for a 26-yard TD strike, Huesman hooked up with Shafaat for TDs of 17 and 18 yards to take a commanding lead into the locker room. Huesman capped his evening with a 44-yard scoring run on the first possession of the second half, and backup Alejandro Bennifield tossed a 31-yard TD to Alphonso Stewart before Marquis Green’s 13-yard TD run made it 55-0 with 4:01 left.