FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati 41, Connecticut 16
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 20, 2013 / 12:47 AM / 4 years ago

Cincinnati 41, Connecticut 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: REMOVED: AAC from Huskies record CORRECTED: Deven, not Devon in para 5 CORRECTED: 140 yards for Davis in graph 5)

Cincinnati 41, Connecticut 16: Brendon Kay threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bearcats to a convincing American Athletic Conference victory at home.

The senior threw touchdowns to Chris Moore, Blake Annen and Max Morrison, and also ran for a score in the first half for the Bearcats (5-2, 2-1 AAC). Moore also caught a touchdown from fullback Jordan Luallen out of a wildcat formation for Cincinnati.

Freshman quarterback Tim Boyle started well in his second career game for the Huskies (0-6, 0-2) before throwing an interception late in the first half that lead to a Bearcat touchdown. Boyle finished 22-of-39 for 310 yards, and Max DeLorenzo scored on a 12-yard run in the loss.

Kay, who completed his final 15 passes last week against Temple and his first four against the Huskies, was 12-of-18 for 236 yards in the first half despite injuring his wrist early in the second quarter. He threw a second-half touchdown to Anthony McClung and finished 17-of-24.

Deven Drane had the first of three interceptions by Boyle and returned it 47 yards to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Kay. Geremy Davis had a career-high 140 yards receiving on eight receptions, and Marquise Vann returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown for the Huskies, who next play at Central Florida, which upset Louisville on Friday.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bearcats opened the game with a 56-yard reception by Mekale McKay. ... Silverberry Mouhon had two sacks and now leads the Bearcats with 5.5 this season ... The Huskies are 0-6 for the first time since 1977.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.