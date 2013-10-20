(Updated: REMOVED: AAC from Huskies record CORRECTED: Deven, not Devon in para 5 CORRECTED: 140 yards for Davis in graph 5)

Cincinnati 41, Connecticut 16: Brendon Kay threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bearcats to a convincing American Athletic Conference victory at home.

The senior threw touchdowns to Chris Moore, Blake Annen and Max Morrison, and also ran for a score in the first half for the Bearcats (5-2, 2-1 AAC). Moore also caught a touchdown from fullback Jordan Luallen out of a wildcat formation for Cincinnati.

Freshman quarterback Tim Boyle started well in his second career game for the Huskies (0-6, 0-2) before throwing an interception late in the first half that lead to a Bearcat touchdown. Boyle finished 22-of-39 for 310 yards, and Max DeLorenzo scored on a 12-yard run in the loss.

Kay, who completed his final 15 passes last week against Temple and his first four against the Huskies, was 12-of-18 for 236 yards in the first half despite injuring his wrist early in the second quarter. He threw a second-half touchdown to Anthony McClung and finished 17-of-24.

Deven Drane had the first of three interceptions by Boyle and returned it 47 yards to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Kay. Geremy Davis had a career-high 140 yards receiving on eight receptions, and Marquise Vann returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown for the Huskies, who next play at Central Florida, which upset Louisville on Friday.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bearcats opened the game with a 56-yard reception by Mekale McKay. ... Silverberry Mouhon had two sacks and now leads the Bearcats with 5.5 this season ... The Huskies are 0-6 for the first time since 1977.