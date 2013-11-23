Preview: Cincinnati at Houston

Cincinnati looks to continue itshot streak and stay in the race for the American Athletic Conferencetitle when it visits Houston on Saturday. The Bearcats, winners offive straight, sit a half-game behind Central Florida and in a second-place tie withLouisville heading into this contest. The Cougars have lost twostraight to drop 1 1/2 games behind the Knights and out of the AACrace.

Cincinnati has been hot thanks tothe hot hand of quarterback Brendon Kay, who ranks second in thecountry in completion percentage at 72.6. The Bearcats’ defense hasalso been solid, holding its last eight opponents to 26 points orless. Houston has dropped two straight disappointing contests - to Central Florida and Louisville - by a total of 12 points.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews. LINE:Houston -3.5

ABOUT CINCINNATI (8-2, 5-1 AAC):The Bearcats hadn’t received much production from sophomore wide receiver MekaleMcKay, who transferred from Arkansas prior to the season. But McKaymade his mark in last week’s rout of Rutgers, catching three passesfor 124 yards and three scores, giving him 13 catches for 402 yardsand seven touchdowns on the season. “When he’s in the game, he’s aforce,” coach Tommy Tuberville told Cincinnati.com. “We’ve kindof slowly been bringing him along. He’s only been with us for threemonths.”

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-3, 4-2): Afterlosing two straight, Houston is out of the running for the conference’s automatic BCS bid, but coach Tony Levine istrying to remind his team that there are still things to fight for inthe next two weeks. The Cougars are bowl eligible with two home gamesleft to play. “We just have to look forward,” linebacker EfremOliphant told the Houston Chronicle. “We have to focus on next weekand the week after that and finish off the season on the right note.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cincinnati ranks eighth in thenation in total defense, giving up 304.8 yards a game.

2. Houston WR Deontay Greenberry(70 catches, 1,042 yards, nine TDs) suffered a head injury in theloss to Louisville and is considered day-to-day as he undergoesmandatory concussion testing.

3. Cincinnati leads the all-timeseries 13-8, though the teams haven’t met since November2002.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 24, Houston 21