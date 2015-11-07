Preview: Cincinnati at Houston

Cincinnati and its powerful offense will visit high-scoring Houston on Saturday in a key American Athletic Conference game. But the No. 18 Cougars also have one of the league’s top defenses playing confidently after a nonconference shutout of Vanderbilt.

”Our goal is to shut everybody out every week defensively, (but) that goal may be a little farfetched this week considering the potency of (Cincinnati‘s) offense,“ first-year Houston coach Tom Herman told the media Monday.” Cincinnati (576.9 yards) and Houston (537.4) rank fifth and seventh nationally in total offense while averaging 38.5 and 45.9 points, respectively. The Houston defense has held opponents scoreless for six consecutive quarters and leads the country with a plus-15 turnover margin. The Bearcats have won five straight meetings, including the past two AAC games by seven points each.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Houston -8

ABOUT CINCINATTI (5-3, 2-2 AAC): Gunner Kiel (1,514 yards, 12 TDs) has thrown for 646 yards and seven touchdowns in two games - including a 15-of-15 performance for 319 yards and five scores last week - after missing two games with a neck injury. Shaq Washington has 55 catches for 645 yards and four scores and set the school’s career receptions record last week. The Bearcats rotate three running backs - Hosey Williams, Tion Green and Mike Boone - that have combined for 1,527 yards and 12 scores.

ABOUT HOUSTON (8-0, 4-0): Greg Ward Jr. (1,955 passing yards and 11 TDs and FBS-best 16 rushing TDs), running back Kenneth Farrow (751 yards, nine TDs) and Demarcus Ayers (56 catches, 713 yards, five TDs) lead an offense that has outscored its last three opponents 135-17. Steven Taylor leads the AAC with eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss while Elandon Roberts is ranked fifth nationally with 11.3 stops per game. Adrian McDonald has a league-high five interceptions and William Jackson III is third nationally with 17 passes defended for a Houston defense that has allowed zero second-half points in the past three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Houston defense is tied with Alabama for second nationally in three-and-out series with 6.25 per game, trailing Clemson (6.5).

2. Herman can become first Houston coach to start his tenure 9-0, breaking John Jenkins’ record of 8-0 in 1990.

3. Cincinnati hasn’t beaten a ranked team since Sept. 29, 2012 (Virginia Tech) and hasn’t beaten a ranked team on the road since Dec. 5, 2009 (Pittsburgh).

PREDICTION: Houston 37, Cincinnati 27