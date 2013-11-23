(Updated: CORRECTED: O‘Korns )

Cincinnati 24, Houston 17:Brendon Kay threw for 386 yards and two touchdowns as the Bearcatsheld off the host Cougars for their sixth straight win.

Anthony McClung had nine catchesfor 137 yards while Shaq Washington added 10 receptions for 132 yardsfor Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1 AAC), which kept its hopes alive for a shareof the conference title. Chris Moore had four receptions for 72 yardsand two scores.

John O‘Korn was 13-of-30 for 171yards and a touchdown for Houston (7-4, 4-3), which dropped its thirdstraight after a 7-1 start to the season. The Cougars managed just 33rushing yards on a wet, messy field.

Kay found Moore from 40 yardsout and Tony Miliano kicked a 25-yard field goal to put the Bearcatsup 10 in the second quarter. After O‘Korn connected with DeontayGreenberry for a 12-yard scoring toss, Kay upped the lead back to 10with his second hookup with Moore, this one from 3 yards out with1:29 to play in the first half.

Kay made it 24-7 with a 14-yardtouchdown run midway through the third, but the Cougars scored 10straight points on Trevon Stewart’s 15-yard fumble return for a scoreand Kyle Bullard’s 27-yard field goal. Still, despite multiplechances — including two fourth-quarter field-goal misses by Miliano— the Cougars couldn’t get the tying score before time ran out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington haddouble-digit catches for the fourth time this season, after he caught11 three other times. … Freshman QB Greg Ward Jr. came in forHouston when O‘Korn was ineffective in the second half, though O‘Kornreturned for the Cougars’ final drive of the game. … Cincinnati nowleads the all-time series between the teams 14-8.