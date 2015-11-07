Houston 33, Cincinnati 30

Houston’s defense overcame 523 passing yards from Cincinnati quarterback Gunner Kiel, scoring nine points of its own and making a late-game stand as the 25th-ranked Cougars held on to beat the Bearcats 33-30 at TDECU Stadium in Houston on Saturday.

Houston (5-0 American Athletic Conference) is 9-0 for the second time in school history. The Cougars started 12-0 in 2011.

Houston’s defense came up with three turnovers, scored a touchdown and recorded a safety. The Cougars snuffed out the final threat, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Cincinnati 42 with 1:24 left.

Kiel completed 28 of 51 passes with four touchdowns, but he was picked off twice in the second half.

Cornerback Brandon Wilson returned the first interception 51 yards for a 28-14 lead with 9:56 to go in the third quarter. Safety Trevone Stewart had three sacks, including the safety later in the third quarter.

Related Coverage Preview: Cincinnati at Houston

Cougars quarterback Greg Ward Jr., who entered the game 11th nationally in total offense with an average of 333.1 yards per game, finished with 280. He ran 16 times for a team-high 119 yards and completed 16 of 24 passes for 161 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Despite 589 yards, Cincinnati (5-4, 2-3) hurt itself with mistakes that included a blocked punt, a lost fumble into the end zone and 11 penalties.

Cincinnati closed within 30-22 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter, but Houston kicker Ty Cummings added a 29-yard field goal with 12:51 to go in the game.

Kiel kept firing and the Bearcats made it 33-30 with a 29-yard pass to receiver Chris Moore with 5:07 remaining before the Houston defense came up with its final stand.

The game was tied at 14 at halftime, but Cincinnati started the second half with an onside kick that went out of bounds at its 48. Judging by coach Tommy Tuberville’s reaction on the sideline, that pooch kick was the result of miscommunication.

Houston, helped on the ensuing drive by a roughing-the-passer penalty on third down, got bailed out again on fourth-and-goal from the 1 when the Bearcats were called for a facemask penalty while throwing Ward for a 4-yard loss on a quarterback keep. Cincinnati was also assessed two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after the play as it argued Houston had committed a false start.

After all that, Houston converted with a 1-yard pass to tight end Tyler McCloskey.

The Cougars scored 43 seconds later on Wilson’s interception return.

Houston scored first with the help of special teams. Cornerback Joeal Williams blocked a punt from Cincinnati’s Sam Geraci, who dropped a good snap in the rain before attempting the kick. The Cougars took over at the 20 and scored on running back Kenneth Farrow’s 2-yard run with 7:58 to go in the first quarter.

Houston’s defense had a streak of seven scoreless quarters snapped early in the second period. Kiel connected deep with receiver Johnny Holton, who went 65 yards to the 25-yard line after cornerback William Jackson III fell down defending the catch. One play later, Kiel hit Moore with a touchdown pass to tie the game at 7.

The Cougars re-took the lead on the ensuing possession, capped by an 11-yard pass to receiver Chance Allen. The Bearcats tied the game at 14 on a 7-yard pass to receiver Nate Cole with 6:05 to go before halftime.

NOTES: Houston cornerback William Jackson III left the game late in third quarter with a left knee injury and did not return. He entered the game tied for the national lead with 2.1 passes defended per game. ... Cincinnati has lost seven consecutive games against a ranked opponent. The Bearcats’ last win over a ranked team came Dec. 5, 2009, when they beat No. 15 Pitt 45-44. ... Houston QB Greg Ward Jr. entered the game leading the country with 16 rushing touchdowns but he did not have any Saturday. ... Cincinnati had won five consecutive games in the series, including each of the past two by seven points. ... Kiel had completions of 25, 28, 45, 50 and 65 yards in the first half - all to different receivers - and threw for 284 yards.