Houston edges Cincinnati to stay unbeaten

Houston’s still-perfect season isn’t all about offense.

The 25th-ranked Cougars countered the 523 passing yards from Cincinnati quarterback Gunner Kiel by scoring nine points of their own and making a late-game stand as they won 33-30 on Saturday in Houston to become 9-0 for the second time in school history.

Houston started 12-0 in 2011.

The Cougars entered the game sixth nationally in scoring and seventh in total offense, which is the specialty of first-year head coach Tom Herman. But the defense has been salty, too, and it came up big when needed Saturday.

“Our defense kept us in the game,” Herman said. “They really did a great job on the last drive. They never give up. They kept fighting to the end. We knew they were going to score some points, but nobody hung their head, nobody got discouraged.”

Houston’s defense came up with three turnovers, scored a touchdown and had a safety. The Cougars snuffed out the final threat, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-10 from the Cincinnati 42 with 1:24 left.

The win kept Houston alive for a big-bowl berth as the potential highest-ranked team from the Group of Five conferences. The Cougars, who are 5-0 in the American Athletic Conference, have key West division matchups remaining at home against Memphis next Saturday and Navy on Nov. 27.

“Memphis is the biggest game in the short history of this stadium,” Herman said of the 2-year-old TDECU Stadium.

Kiel completed 28 of 51 passes with four touchdowns, but he was picked off twice in the second half.

Cornerback Brandon Wilson returned the first interception 51 yards for a 28-14 lead with 9:56 to go in the third quarter. Safety Trevone Stewart had three sacks, including the safety later in the third quarter.

Cincinnati (5-4, 2-3) closed within 33-30 with a 29-yard pass to receiver Chris Moore with 5:07 remaining before the Houston defense came up with its final stand.

Cougars quarterback Greg Ward Jr., who entered the game 11th nationally in total offense with an average of 333.1 yards per game, finished with 280. He ran 16 times for a team-high 119 yards and completed 16 of 24 passes for 161 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Despite 589 yards, Cincinnati hurt itself with mistakes that included a blocked punt, a lost fumble into the end zone, 11 penalties and an unplanned onside kick.

With the score tied at 14, Cincinnati started the second half with an onside kick that went out of bounds at its 48. Coach Tommy Tuberville said he did not call for the trick play.

“Missed communication,” he said. “That’s my fault.”

Houston, helped on the ensuing drive by a roughing-the-passer penalty on third down, got bailed out again on fourth-and-goal from the 1 when the Bearcats were called for a face-mask penalty while throwing Ward for a 4-yard loss on a quarterback keep. Cincinnati was also assessed two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after the play as it argued Houston had committed a false start.

“Their left tackle moved. Everybody in the stadium saw it, but they didn’t call it,” Tuberville said. “It’s one of those things that I didn’t like the call. Still don’t like it.”

After all that, Houston converted with a 1-yard pass to tight end Tyler McCloskey.

The Cougars scored 43 seconds later on Wilson’s interception return.

“We’re killing ourselves on offense. We’ve got a good offense, but you can’t give up what we gave up,” Tuberville said.

“I thought our defense did a great job. ... They’ve got a good offense. We stood up and played hard. We tackled better. It was a heck of an effort for us on defense.”

Houston scored first with the help of special teams. Cornerback Joeal Williams blocked a punt from Cincinnati’s Sam Geraci, who dropped a good snap in the rain before attempting the kick. The Cougars took over at the 20 and scored on running back Kenneth Farrow’s 2-yard run with 7:58 to go in the first quarter.

Houston’s defense had a streak of seven scoreless quarters snapped early in the second quarter when Kiel hit Moore with a touchdown pass to tie the score at 7.

The Cougars retook the lead on the ensuing possession, capped by an 11-yard pass to receiver Chance Allen. The Bearcats tied the score at 14 on a 7-yard pass to receiver Nate Cole with 6:05 to go before halftime.

NOTES: Houston CB William Jackson III left the game late in third quarter with a left knee injury and did not return. “We don’t think it’s too serious,” coach Tom Herman said. Jackson entered the game tied for the national lead with 2.1 passes defended per game. ... Cincinnati has lost seven consecutive games against a ranked opponent. The Bearcats’ last win over a ranked team came Dec. 5, 2009, when they beat No. 15 Pitt 45-44. ... Houston RB Ryan Jackson suffered a broken collarbone in the game and is out for the rest of the season, according to the Houston Chronicle. He is the team’s second-leading running back, with 68 carries for 353 yards. ... Houston QB Greg Ward Jr. entered the game leading the country with 16 rushing touchdowns but did not have any Saturday. ... Cincinnati had won five consecutive games in the series, including each of the past two by seven points.