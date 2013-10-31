Cincinnati 34, Memphis 21: Brandon Kay threw for 321 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown as the visiting Bearcats pulled away from the Tigers in American Athletic Conference action.

Anthony McClung set a career high with nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown while Shaq Washington matched a personal best with 11 receptions for a season-high 96 yards for Cincinnati (6-2, 3-1). Tion Green was held to 24 yards on 13 carries, but scored two of the Bearcats’ four rushing touchdowns.

Paxton Lynch passed for 140 yards and a season-high two touchdowns while Brandon Hayes rushed for a game-high 73 yards and another score for Memphis (1-6, 0-4). The Tigers were held to 92 yards rushing and a season-low 232 total yards.

Jordan Luallen and Ralph Abernathy each scored second-quarter touchdowns as the Bearcats controlled the first half – outgaining the Tigers 218-58 – but led only 14-7 at the break when Cincinnati was unable to score on two of its trips inside the Memphis 20.

Green stretched the margin to 14 on a spinning 2-yard run up the middle on the Bearcats’ opening drive of the third quarter and Kay found a wide-open McClung for a 24-yard touchdown three plays after a fourth-quarter interception by Deven Drane. Hayes broke loose for a 31-yard score on the ensuing possession, but Green’s second score with 1:26 left put the game out of reach.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kay went 27-of-35 and is completing 75 percent of his passes in conference play. … Memphis DL Corey Jones was ejected late in the fourth quarter after he was penalized for targeting on a hit on Kay. … All three of Cincinnati’s conference victories have come against the three remaining winless teams in the AAC.